Amazon Echo And Ring Video Security Devices Black Friday Deals Hit Early At Up To 80% Off

Here we go, folks. Black Friday week is upon us, which means the deals are kicking up a notch . You can expect a steady stream of bargains throughout the week (and beyond), and as usual, Amazon is on the front line with deals galore. In this roundup, we have a bunch of discounted Echo and Ring Video security devices to share.





Echo Show 8, on sale for . As the model name suggests, it sports an 8-inch display with an HD resolution (1820x800) for making video calls (or use it to see who is standing in front of your Ring Video Doorbell). Shown above is the, on sale for $64.99 (down from $129.99) . As the model name suggests, it sports an 8-inch display with an HD resolution (1820x800) for making video calls (or use it to see who is standing in front of your Ring Video Doorbell).





It also features a 1MP camera with an on/off switch for the camera shutter, volume controls, and four integrated microphones. And of course it works with Alexa, giving you access to tens of thousands of voice controlled skills.









Echo Auto bundled with six months of Amazon Music Unlimited (for Prime members) for $19.99 (down from $97.93). Factoring in the music subscription service, this works out to an 80 percent savings. One of the bigger discounts available right now is thebundled with six months of Amazon Music Unlimited (for Prime members) for. Factoring in the music subscription service, this works out to an 80 percent savings.





Amazon Auto is equipped with eight microphones and far field technology, so it can hear you bark out commands even with music playing, the air conditioner turned on, and whatever road noise might be audible.





While Amazon is bundling six months of its own subscription service, you can also use this device to stream from other services, such as Spotify, SiriusXM, iHeartRadio, and so forth.





Some other Echo devices on sale include...