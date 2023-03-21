Amazon Easter Deals Arrive Early: Save Big On AirTags, Google Pixel Buds And Lots More
Spring is officially here. We will soon see flowering plants, hear buzzing bees, and enjoy great tech deals in some early Easter sales. Check out what the Easter Bunny might be able to fit into your baskets this year.
Let's start with an iPad, great for readers, artists, and even mobile gamers. This device has Apple's 6-core CPU and 4-core GPU A14 Bionic Chip behind its 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone. The device works with the first-generation Apple Pencil and the Magic Keyboard Folio. You can save $50 on this device thanks to the 11% discount from $449. That brings the 64GB price to $399.
Even though the iPad has some decent speakers, they're not revolutionary. Plus, you may want to bother those sitting nearby, making a pair of earbuds is a great option. The Google Pixel Buds Pro provide up to 31 hours of battery life with the charging case and have active noise canceling and Silent Seal. With all that noise-canceling tech, noisy neighbors probably won't bother you either. Of course, like most mobile buds, these utilize BlueTooth and will let you make phone calls. At $149.99, you save $50 off of $199.99. The discount applies to all of the color options as well.
Now that you have a tablet and some earbuds, you'll want to keep them charged. While a charging brick should be in the box, we think there's a better option. Last year we talked about the 100-watt Anker 736 USB-C Nano II. This impressive little charger is smaller than its predecessor and has two USB Type-C charging ports and a USB Type-A charging port. Its amazingly compact design is great for travel, and it allows charging up to 100 watts. Multiple devices will split that wattage, but many will have more restricted limits anyhow. You could charge your tablet and probably a couple more devices without worrying about it. You can now take 34% off the regular $79.99, saving $27.50. That means you only pay $52.49.
Now that the rabbit has filled your basket with a whole bunch of portable tech, you'll want to keep an eye on it. That's pretty hard to do with portables—they are often put away into bags, drawers, thrown into the back of the car, and more. Apple AirTags are an excellent choice for keeping track of your devices. These devices support the Find My functionality afforded to almost all Apple devices. That Find My functionality includes the Find My network, an anonymized and encrypted location-sharing utility. When you've marked your AirTag as lost or missing the device will start sending out a signal to connect with any location-capable Apple device nearby, this lets you keep track of it. Or, if you put it on your remote you can call your remote to take it from the couch cushions.
There's a lot of other options to use these for, of course, not just for keeping track of free-range tech. Hide one in your car, motorcycle, or scooter for GPS tracking of vehicles (don't be a stalker, though). Put one into one of those hidden compartments in your suitcase while you travel so you (or the airline) won't lose your bags permanently. These are listed at $89.99 for a 4-pack, that's $10 off, thanks to a 9% discount.
There are far more deals to be had as well. Other earbuds, more power options, speakers, and a router are all great tech to be had this upcoming holiday. Check out the offers below.