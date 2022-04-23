Anker’s Tiny 100 Watt Multi-Port USB-C Charger Is Shipping But Quickly Sold Out
Anker announced a powerful new addition in its USB-C charger line-up at CES 2022. That's not extraordinary for a company that makes a myriad of chargers and battery banks, but his particular device provides extreme power delivery in a super small package.
What's so exciting about a new wall-charger you might ask? Well, the Anker Nano II Type-C Charger provides a hefty 100 watts of power to up to three devices simultaneously. It manages to do this in a package 34% smaller than an Apple 96W wall charger thanks to its Gallium Nitrate (GaN) based tech. GaN technology is being used my multiple companies to build compact and powerful chargers, but Anker has managed to shrink it's implementation significantly and are calling it GaN II.
As anyone can tell you, if you split the water output from a hose, the total volume remains constant from the source, but the volume of the output at the end of each split is reduced. The same rules apply for power delivery. Anker has provided a nice little guide on exactly how the power is split up depending on what type of device is plugged in.
The product has already launched, and early adopters have had theirs shipped. It seems to have already sold out according to Anker's Amazon store though, so if you want this small form factor charger with big-power output, you might want to remain eagle-eyed on the Amazon page.