Amazon Deals A Big $300 Price Cut To Google's Pixel 10 Pro





The next 'Made By Google' event is scheduled for August 12, 2026 , and we will undoubtedly see the launch of the Pixel 11 series. That's less than a month away. As we wait to see what the next generation of Pixel brings to the smartphone landscape, you can save hundreds of dollars by locking in a deal on the soon-to-be (but not quite yet) previous-generation Pixel 10 series.

Google's Pixel 10 Pro Is $300 Off

Pixel 10 Pro—it's on sale for $699 at Amazon (30% off, save $300). The caveat is that the biggest savings apply to the Obsidian colorway. Otherwise, you're looking at $50 more for the Moonstone variant, which is still a good price. One of the most interesting discounts applies to the base—it's on sale for. The caveat is that the biggest savings apply to the Obsidian colorway. Otherwise, you're looking at $50 more for the Moonstone variant, which is still a good price.





You have more color options if opting for the 256GB model, while just one variant of the 512GB model is on sale. Here is a look at the lowest pricing for each storage tier:

Pixel 10 Pro XL on sale starting at $949 at Amazon (21% off, save $250) and the Pixel 10 starting at $599 (25% off, save $200). You can find theon sale starting atand thestarting at

Nothing Phone (3) Is 25% Off









Nothing Phone (3) and it's still on sale—you can snag it for a reasonably low $599 at Amazon (25% off, save $200). Prior to going on sale, this handset was typically commanding its full $799 MSRP. Ahead of Prime Day, we highlighted a deal on theand it's still on sale—you can snag it for a reasonably low. Prior to going on sale, this handset was typically commanding its full $799 MSRP.





According to Nothing, the Phone (3) is its first true flagship. Next to other Android flagships, this falls more into mid-range territory, albeit a bit higher up the scale. It's a solid buy at the current sale price.





Nothing Phone (3) with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage for $699 (22% off, save $200). Key specs include a 6.67-inch flexible AMOLED display with a 1.5K resolution and adaptive 120Hz refresh rate, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor, 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of onboard storage. Or for $100 more, you can grab thefor





Both models feature a trio of 50MP sensors on the back and another 50MP camera on the front.