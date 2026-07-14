CATEGORIES
home News

Amazon Deals A Big $300 Price Cut To Google's Pixel 10 Pro

by Paul LillyTuesday, July 14, 2026, 10:59 AM EDT
Google Pixel 10 Pro (front and back closeup renders) on a blurred background.
The next 'Made By Google' event is scheduled for August 12, 2026, and we will undoubtedly see the launch of the Pixel 11 series. That's less than a month away. As we wait to see what the next generation of Pixel brings to the smartphone landscape, you can save hundreds of dollars by locking in a deal on the soon-to-be (but not quite yet) previous-generation Pixel 10 series.

Google's Pixel 10 Pro Is $300 Off

One of the most interesting discounts applies to the base Pixel 10 Pro—it's on sale for $699 at Amazon (30% off, save $300). The caveat is that the biggest savings apply to the Obsidian colorway. Otherwise, you're looking at $50 more for the Moonstone variant, which is still a good price.

You have more color options if opting for the 256GB model, while just one variant of the 512GB model is on sale. Here is a look at the lowest pricing for each storage tier:
We reviewed the Pixel 10 series and you should definitely check it out. Straight to the point, however, these are great smartphones.

The Pixel 10 Pro sits in the middle of the pack with a 6.3-inch OLED display (2856x1280, 1-120Hz). All three (Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, and Pixel 10 Pro XL) are built around Google's Tensor G5 chip. The Pro models sport 16GB of RAM (up from 12GB on the non-Pro), as well as a nice camera arrangement consisting of a front-facing 42MP (f/2.2, ultra-wide) lens, and three rear cameras—50MP (f/1.7) main, 48MP (f/1.7) ultra-wide, and 48MP (f/2.8) periscope telephoto.

You can find the Pixel 10 Pro XL on sale starting at $949 at Amazon (21% off, save $250) and the Pixel 10 starting at $599 (25% off, save $200).

Nothing Phone (3) Is 25% Off

Nothing Phone (3a) renders.

Ahead of Prime Day, we highlighted a deal on the Nothing Phone (3) and it's still on sale—you can snag it for a reasonably low $599 at Amazon (25% off, save $200). Prior to going on sale, this handset was typically commanding its full $799 MSRP.

According to Nothing, the Phone (3) is its first true flagship. Next to other Android flagships, this falls more into mid-range territory, albeit a bit higher up the scale. It's a solid buy at the current sale price.

Key specs include a 6.67-inch flexible AMOLED display with a 1.5K resolution and adaptive 120Hz refresh rate, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor, 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of onboard storage. Or for $100 more, you can grab the Nothing Phone (3) with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage for $699 (22% off, save $200).

Both models feature a trio of 50MP sensors on the back and another 50MP camera on the front.
Tags:  deals, Google, (nasdaq:goog), pixel 10, pixel 10 pro, pixel 10 pro xl
Paul Lilly

Paul Lilly

Paul is a seasoned geek who cut this teeth on the Commodore 64. When he's not geeking out to tech, he's out riding his Harley and collecting stray cats.
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy Policy

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2026 Hot Hardware Inc, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy Policy - Copyright Notice - Terms Of Use