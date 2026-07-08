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Google Pixel 11 Launch Event Set For August 12: What To Expect

by Aaron LeongWednesday, July 08, 2026, 11:05 AM EDT
hero pixel11 graphic
Official invites for Google's next major hardware showcase are out. Looking closer at the event details, you might notice something different: the "Made by Google 2026" event, scheduled for Wednesday, August 12, breaks away from standard morning keynotes with a later start time at 6:00 p.m. EST in New York City. The press invitation simply hints at "the next generation of Pixel" and showcases a distinctive metallic gold or copper-toned device frame complete with a horizontal camera visor. 

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Screenshot from 2025 Google Live Event (Credit: Google)

As The Verge points out, the evening keynote could bring back a celebrity host or two (Jimmy Fallon?) like previous events that integrated late-night show formats. Also, the August date positions Google well ahead of Apple’s usual September iPhone announcements, which can give Mountain View a slight leg up in the back-to-school buzz. During this event, Google is strongly expected to debut four phones concurrently: the base Pixel 11, the Pixel 11 Pro, a larger Pixel 11 Pro XL, and the ultra-premium Pixel 11 Pro Fold.

Simultaneously, rather detailed pricing and baseline configuration details have leaked ahead of the formal announcement. The most prominent change across the line is the rumored death of the 128GB baseline storage tier (finally!). Google is reportedly adjusting its entry-level tier to start at 25 GB, which should have been the bare minimum years ago.

That said, the bump in ROM specs also means a bump in prices, riding alongside global memory price hikes. Early pricing logs suggest prices will climb by approximately $115 across several configurations. The base 256GB Pixel 11 is tipped to land at $900, the middle-tier Pixel 11 Pro at $1,100, and the larger Pixel 11 Pro XL at $1,300. The most expensive device in the lineup, the top-tier 1TB Pixel 11 Pro Fold, is rumored to reach as high as $2,150.

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Within, the Pixel 11 family is receiving an overhaul, at least with the SoC, The phones will be driven by a new 2nm T6 Tensor designed to significantly mitigate heat dissipation issues while expanding neural processing capabilities. A particularly interesting design element and functional rumor is the return of the Pixel Glow notification LED, a retro-inspired RGB light strip crossing the back panel that draws inspiration from legacy Google Chromebooks and smart home speakers. 

Consumers planning an upgrade can preorder the new phones immediately following the conclusion of the August 12 NYC keynote.
Tags:  smartphone, phones, (nasdaq:goog), pixel 11
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Aaron Leong

Tech enthusiast, YouTuber, engineer, rock climber, family guy. 'Nuff said.
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