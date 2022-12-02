Amazon Cyber Week Tech Deals: 69% Off Samsung SSD, Xbox Controllers 36% Off, And More
Cyber week is coming to a close, but that does not mean the deals have slowed down. We've got a whole host of excellent best sellers we think are great for your friends and family, check them out below!
We're going to start our list with the Amazon Echo Dot 5th generation smart speaker, which we pictured at the top. Part of the latest generation in Amazon's Alexa Capable devices, this little speaker packs a big sound for listening to your favorite music streaming services. On top of that, it can add and purchase products for you and get items delivered straight to your door when linked to your Amazon account. Right now it's 44% off, making it cost just $27.99.
Next up we have the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8. Samsung is well-known for its smartphones, but its tablets hold the same pedigree. Sporting a 1920x1200 10.5" display, and 32GB of storage this tablet is only $139.99, down by $90 with the current 39% discount!
Do you have a concern that your holiday gifts might be pilfered? We would never wish that on anyone, however, you could add an extra layer of security to your home with this Blink Mini Compact Indoor Smart Security Camera. This device has a 1080p HD camera and supports two-way audio. It even works with Amazon's Alexa! Pick it up for only $29.99, that's 14% off, a savings of $5.
We have more deals listed below, and on top of that, there's a big long list Amazon themselves has curated for your shopping pleasure!
- Fire HD 8 Plus, 64 GB - $84.99 (39% off, save $55)
- Samsung 970 Evo Plus SSD 2TB - $156.99 (69% off, save $343)
- Fire TV Stick 4K - $24.99 (50% off, save $24.99)
- Echo Dot 3rd Gen - $14.99 (63% off, save $25)
- Anker power strip - $24.99 (22% off, save $7)
- Xbox Core Wireless controller - $44.99 (36% off, save $25)