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Amazon Launches Apple TV And Peacock Bundle To Compete In Streaming Price Wars

by Alan VelascoWednesday, April 15, 2026, 02:52 PM EDT
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Amazon Prime Video subscribers are getting a new option to bolster the content available to them through the service’s streaming channels, as the company is adding an Apple TV and Peacock Premium Plus bundle. Amazon says this new offering will give interested customers a 30% savings over signing up for the two streaming services separately and will provide the convenience of managing it all through one account.

With this new bundle Amazon Prime subscribers will be able to enjoy Apple's original content that includes lauded series such as Ted Lasso, Pluribus, and Severance alongside Peacock shows and movies including Law & Order, Atlanta, and films from Universal. The best part of this part of the package is that it will all be available  without any ads, which is a welcomed change of pace.

amazon prime video apple tv peacock bundle body

Sports fans will find a lot to like with this bundle too, which offers access to live sporting events from a variety of leagues, including Sunday Night NFL games, Premier League Soccer, Formula 1, and Major League Baseball games. However, it’s important to note that none of these sporting events will be ad-free. Moreover, subscribers will also get access to their local NBC station.

As the cost of every streaming service continues to get steadily bumped up as time goes on, bundles like this one are how companies will look to lessen the sting of the cost of subscribing to multiple services. Having it be available from within the Prime video app and removing the need to create a new account that needs to be managed is also a nice perk for customers who are likely growing tired of having to jump through so many hoops just to watch their favorite shows.

The Apple TV and Peacock Premium Plus bundle is now available within the Prime Video app for customers in the United States and costs $19.99 a month, although Amazon says that the bundle will only be offered for a limited time.
Tags:  Amazon, Streaming, (NASDAQ:AMZN), prime-video, peacock
AV

Alan Velasco

Opinions and content posted by HotHardware contributors are their own.
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