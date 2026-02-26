CATEGORIES
home News

Amazon Alexa+ Gets New Brief, Chill And Sweet AI Personality Modes

by Alan VelascoThursday, February 26, 2026, 02:26 PM EDT
alexa personalities hero
Amazon upgraded its longtime digital assistant to Alexa+ with AI smarts last year, in an effort to compete with other tech giants participating in the AI race. While it launched in a state that didn’t quite match what Amazon had promised, Alexa+ has gotten several improvements since its rollout and with its latest update it should offer much more personalized experiences.

The company announced that customers will now be able to set Alexa to one of three personality styles, which it says will provide an “experience more tailored than ever before” when the digital assistant responds to user queries. The three personality styles are Brief, Chill, and Sweet.

alexa personalities body

The Brief personality style is one where Alexa will offer responses that are shorter and more direct without any accompanying small talk or excess conversation. For those who want a little more interaction, the Chill personality style will offer “an easygoing and relaxed energy” while responding to queries. Meanwhile, the Sweet personality style is described as “your biggest cheerleader, responding with genuine warmth and enthusiasm,” and will likely be the chattiest one of the bunch.

Users who would like to explore these different personalities, and potentially switch to them from the default personality, can do so by saying “How’s it going?” to their Echo device. If any of them feel like a better fit, then say “Alexa, change your personality style” or head over to the Alexa app, tap on Settings, then tap on Alexa Personality Style and choose the one you would like to set it to.

Amazon says that this is just the beginning, though, and that “there’s more to come” as it continues to improve its Alexa experience with the help of customer feedback.
Tags:  Amazon, (NASDAQ:AMZN), AI, alexa
AV

Alan Velasco

Opinions and content posted by HotHardware contributors are their own.
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2026 Hot Hardware Inc, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment