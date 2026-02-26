Amazon Alexa+ Gets New Brief, Chill And Sweet AI Personality Modes
The company announced that customers will now be able to set Alexa to one of three personality styles, which it says will provide an “experience more tailored than ever before” when the digital assistant responds to user queries. The three personality styles are Brief, Chill, and Sweet.
The Brief personality style is one where Alexa will offer responses that are shorter and more direct without any accompanying small talk or excess conversation. For those who want a little more interaction, the Chill personality style will offer “an easygoing and relaxed energy” while responding to queries. Meanwhile, the Sweet personality style is described as “your biggest cheerleader, responding with genuine warmth and enthusiasm,” and will likely be the chattiest one of the bunch.
Users who would like to explore these different personalities, and potentially switch to them from the default personality, can do so by saying “How’s it going?” to their Echo device. If any of them feel like a better fit, then say “Alexa, change your personality style” or head over to the Alexa app, tap on Settings, then tap on Alexa Personality Style and choose the one you would like to set it to.
Amazon says that this is just the beginning, though, and that “there’s more to come” as it continues to improve its Alexa experience with the help of customer feedback.