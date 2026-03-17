Amazon Declares War On Amazon With New 1-Hour And 3-Hour Prime Shipping
Shoppers will now have new 1-hour and 3-hour shipping options available on over 90,000 products, which include a wide selection of items such as over-the-counter medications, pantry items, cleaning supplies, electronics, clothing, and toys. Product pages of eligible items will display messaging informing customers of these faster shipping options when available. Additionally, Amazon has added new search filters alongside a dedicated storefront page to find these items.
The company’s senior vice president of Worldwide Operations, Udit Madan, says it “saw an opportunity to use our unique operational expertise and delivery network to help make customers’ lives a little easier while unlocking even more value for Prime members.”
As expected, these delivery options are now available in major metropolitan areas in the country, including Chicago, Los Angeles, and Washington, DC. However, customers in mid-size cities such as Boise, Idaho and Des Moines, Iowa will also be able to access 1-hour delivery. Meanwhile, over 2,000 smaller cities and towns will have access to the 3-hour delivery option, with the company listing availability in places like Cornwall, Pennsylvania and Harrah, Oklahoma.
The convenience of having something brought to your door so quickly after placing the order is going to cost extra, though, even if you’re an Amazon Prime member. Those enrolled in Prime will have to pay $9.99 for the 1-hour delivery, while the 3-hour delivery will cost $4.99. Those who aren’t Prime members will be paying an even larger premium, with 1-hour delivery priced at $19.99 and 3-hour delivery costing $14.99.
You can check to see if these faster delivery options are available where you live by visiting this page.