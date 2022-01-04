Intel Arc Alchemist Claims Over 50 Design Wins And XeSS Lands A Killer Debut Game Title

A new era’s begun in discrete graphics, as Intel has announced shipment of the latest Intel Arc graphics to OEM customers. Codenamed Alchemist, Intel Arc graphics chips will offer a new choice in the consumer high-performance graphics arena. Game studios have already adopted the technology, with several AAA PC gaming titles being optimized to take advantage of the new market share.

As we’ve noted previously, Intel confirmed the Arc graphics processor is designed first and foremost for gamers. It’s built on TSMC’s 6-nanometer manufacturing process, and offers up 32 Xe cores. Each of those cores provides 16 vector engines. If our math is right, that provides a whopping 512 vector engines. That’s highly competitive with the likes of Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics card.

More than 50 new mobile and desktop designs will incorporate Intel Arc graphics, including computers from Acer, ASUS, Clevo, Dell, Gigabyte, Haier, HP, Lenovo, Samsung, MSI, and NEC. Game studios including 505 Games, PUBG Studios, Ubisoft, Wonder People, and more are coming on board, too.





At the heart of the Intel Arc graphics chipset is Xe Super Sampling (XeSS) AI-driven upscaling technology developed by ISV. Also integral to the performance, hardware-accelerated ray tracing and Intel’s Deep Link technology will lead the industry in working side-by-side with supported Intel processors to support the needs of gamers and creators around the world.



Neil Rally, president of 505 Games, announced a partnership with Intel on upcoming title Death Stranding: Director’s Cut on PC. Rally said, “Death Stranding has been a hugely popular game with PC players and we’re excited to see how Intel’s new XeSS technology will enhance player experiences for Director’s Cut”.

DaVinci Software Engineering is also optimizing its flagship title for Intel Arc. DaVinci Resolve will soon support the latest Intel Arc graphics as well as next-generation Quick Sync video technology.

Other game studios joining to support Intel Arc graphics include Codemasters, EXOR Studios, Fishlabs, Hashbane, IOI, Illfonic, Massive Work Studio, and Techland.