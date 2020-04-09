Alleged Google Pixel 4a Retail Packaging Leaks, Snapdragon 730 With 6GB RAM Expected





Now, new evidence is surfacing in the form of images of the alleged retail box for the Pixel 4a, which come courtesy of TechDroider. There’s not much to be gleaned from the images themselves other than the prototypical look for Pixel phone packaging and confirmation of the square camera pod on the rear. Unfortunately, there are no images showing the specs of the smartphone, which would have been nice.





In a separate report, 9to5Google is indicating that it has received some additional information confirming the specs of the Pixel 4a. It’s reported that the smartphone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC and that its OLED display will measures 5.81 inches across. Resolution for the display is rumored to come in at 2340x1080 (Full HD+).

While the smartphone will carry Google’s Titan M security chip within, it’s said that the Pixel Neural Core found in mainline Pixel smartphones won’t make an appearance. Other internal specs include 6GB of RAM, up to 128GB of internal storage, and a 3,080 mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging over USB-C.





Given that this is Google’s mid-range smartphone, it won’t feature the flagship-caliber camera found on the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL. An 8MP selfie camera is said to remain up front (nestled with a hole punch display cutout), while just a single 12.2MP camera will be found in the rear camera pod. While Google is likely going with the square pod to bring the design in line with the Pixel 4 family, it does seem like wasted space for just a single camera and LED flash.

As for a release date, your guess is as good as ours. The previous launch date was pegged for Google I/O on May 12th, but that event has of course been sidelined due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But given the appearance of the retail box and other markers, we may see the device launch well before that date with a starting price of $399.