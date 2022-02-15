Alleged NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 8GB Die Swap Brings Power Consumption Way Down





The GeForce RTX 3050 8GB, as we (and everyone else) reviewed it , is based on the GA106-150 GPU. That's a cut-down version of the very same GA106 GPU used in the RTX 3060 and the professional-grade RTX A2000. If that's the case, then why does it come with a PCIe 4.0 x8 interface instead of the x16 interface that those two cards have?

Assuming Igor's Lab is correct about the detauls, the difference in the two GPUs performance-wise should be nil, as they have the same configuration and allocation of resources internally thanks to the cuts made in the -150 variant of the GA106. However, it's reasonable to assume that the physically-smaller GA107 will draw less power.





Power consumption chart from our RTX 3050 review.

