AMD Radeon RX 7900XTX 24GB And 7900XT 20GB Launch Rumors Corroborated





A Tweeter with the difficult-to-type name "chi11eddog" (@g01d3nm4ng0 on Twitter), who is known for his rare but accurate leaks of insider information, leaked a couple of redacted screenshots presumably from official materials that do seem to clearly indicate that the upcoming Radeon "XT" model will have 20 GB of video RAM, while the "XTX" model will have 24GB.





This change alone is likely to put the cards in significantly different performance tiers, but besides the memory bandwidth and cache difference, the Radeon RX 7900 XT is rumored to have significantly fewer compute resources, down to 10,752 shaders from the full 12,288 on Navi 31.





The full leaked images from chi11eddog.

