AMD Radeon RX 7900XTX 24GB And 7900XT 20GB Launch Rumors Corroborated
Regular readers or general enthusiasts may recall our story from Tuesday, when we told you about a collection of reports that pegged AMD's upcoming RDNA 3-based Radeons as coming in two forms: the Radeon RX 7900 XT with 20GB of video RAM, and the flagship Radeon RX 7900 XTX, with 24 GB. Now another leaker is corroborating that story, at least insofar as the model descriptors and their video RAM amounts.
A Tweeter with the difficult-to-type name "chi11eddog" (@g01d3nm4ng0 on Twitter), who is known for his rare but accurate leaks of insider information, leaked a couple of redacted screenshots presumably from official materials that do seem to clearly indicate that the upcoming Radeon "XT" model will have 20 GB of video RAM, while the "XTX" model will have 24GB.
This confirms a little more than just the video RAM amount. To have 20 GB, the RX 7900 XT will be missing a sixth of its memory bus compared to the "XTX" model. That means not only the usual reduced memory bandwidth (with 20 Gbps memory, down from 960 GB/sec to 800 GB/sec), but also reduced Infinity Cache size thanks to missing one of Navi 31's six Memory and Cache Dice (MCDs.)
This change alone is likely to put the cards in significantly different performance tiers, but besides the memory bandwidth and cache difference, the Radeon RX 7900 XT is rumored to have significantly fewer compute resources, down to 10,752 shaders from the full 12,288 on Navi 31.
These differences make the branding pretty strange. While the rumor is that the cards share the same "7900" model number, having the "XTX" card be numbered "7950" would help set them apart a little better. Supposedly, these are also the only two cards that AMD will be launching at first.
Whatever the reality of the matter, we'll know for sure in just a few days. AMD's announcement livestream for the new cards is on November 3rd. Cards won't be available that day, though; actual third-party testing will have to wait until some time closer to the parts' launch, likely to be in December.