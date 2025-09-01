Alienware 34" OLED Monitor Hits New Low At $549, Save Big On Dell's Gaming PCs Too





Could you use a new gaming monitor? How about a new laptop or desktop PC with gaming chops? If you're in the market for any of those, now is your chance to abduct big savings on several Alienware and Dell displays and systems, with deep Labor Day discounts. What better way is there to start off a new school year than with new gaming gear?





Alienware AW3423DWF QD-OLED gaming monitor, which is down to $549.98 at Amazon (save $149.02).





This is a bodacious display built around a 34-inch curved (1800R) QD-OLED panel with a 3440x1440 resolution and 165Hz fresh rate. It's also a FreeSync Premium Pro model. Note that technically, it's not a G-SYNC compatible display, though your mileage will vary. If you don't want to try your luck, though, the G-Sync version (AW3423DW) is listed at $620.92 at Amazon. That also has a higher 175Hz refresh rate.





Other notable features on the AW3423DWF include DisplayHDR True Black 400 certification, 99% coverage of the DCI-P3 color space, picture in picture (PiP) and picture by picture (PbP) support, a single HDMI 2.0 port, two DisplayPort 1.4 inputs, four downstream USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports (and one upstream), a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a 3.5mm line-out port.













If you're in the market for a high-end gaming laptop and have a generous pile of funds to play with, then check out the Alienware 18 Area-51 gaming laptop that's for sale for $3,599.99 at Dell. It's not a cheap laptop by any stretch of the imagination, but is $800 off the supposed list price.





First and foremost, this laptop sports an 18-inch WQXGA (2560x1600) display with a 300Hz refresh rate, 500 nits brightness, 100% coverage of the DCI-P3 color space, and G-SYNC support. It also has a 1080p webcam. If you want to step up to a 4K webcam, Dell charges an additional $300, so you're better off buying a standalone cam if 1080p doesn't cut it.





This is powered by an Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX processor (24C, up to 5.4GHz, 36MB total cache) based on Arrow Lake, NVIDIA's flagship mobile GeForce RTX 5090, 64GB of DDR5-6400 memory, and a 2TB PCIe 4.0 solid state drive (SSD).





Yeah, it's an all-out configuration from top to bottom. You can play around with the configuration options, just be on the lookout for oddities. For example, dropping down to 32GB of RAM but keeping everything else the same results in the price jumping to $3,749.99.





On the flip side, you can get below $3,000 by opting for a GeForce RTX 5070 Ti, which knocks the price tag down to $2,949.99 ($500 below list). The non-TI version drops it further, to $2,799.99 ($400 below list).





