Alienware And LEGO Want To Brick Your Gaming PC In The Best Way Possible
Of course, this isn't your typical off-the-shelf purchase. Available exclusively through the Alienware Arena Marketplace (this is NOT an official LEGO set), the Area-51 Brick Kit can be acquired using Alienware Reward Points (ARP). This unique distribution method adds a challenge for dedicated fans, encouraging them to engage with the Alienware community to earn the 9,999 ARP required to claim their very own miniature monument to PC power.
However, acquiring this coveted brick set isn't as simple as a monetary transaction. The 9,999 ARP price tag means dedicated Alienware Arena members will need to put in the work, earning points through daily logins, community activities, and linking accounts like Steam and Twitch. For those who've been diligently accumulating points, this represents a potentially significant and desirable reward.
While some might yearn for the more recognizable, almost alien-like designs of past Area-51 iterations, the current model's slabbed lines translate surprisingly well into brick form. It'll definitely do its part as desk ornament, conversation starter, and/or fun build with the kids. Sure, Alienware could've gone a step further and included actual RGB lighting, but despite that small gripe, the Area-51 Brick Kit represents a fun and engaging way for the company to connect with its fanbase.
The Alienware Area-51 Brick Kit is rolling out in over 50 countries, so, if you're an Alienware/LEGO aficionado now might be the perfect time to start earning those points and adding this unique piece of hardware art to your collection. Just don't expect it to run Doom.