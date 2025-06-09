CATEGORIES
home News

Alienware And LEGO Want To Brick Your Gaming PC In The Best Way Possible

by Aaron LeongMonday, June 09, 2025, 10:18 AM EDT
hero alienware lego side
Forget virtual worlds for a second, because Alienware is bringing its legendary Area-51 desktop to your desk in a brand new, tangible form! In a move that's sure to excite PC gaming aficionados and brick-building enthusiasts alike, Alienware has announced the "Area-51 Brick Kit," a NUC-sized replica of its iconic gaming rig, built with 318 authentic LEGO bricks.

Of course, this isn't your typical off-the-shelf purchase. Available exclusively through the Alienware Arena Marketplace (this is NOT an official LEGO set), the Area-51 Brick Kit can be acquired using Alienware Reward Points (ARP). This unique distribution method adds a challenge for dedicated fans, encouraging them to engage with the Alienware community to earn the 9,999 ARP required to claim their very own miniature monument to PC power.

alienware lego duo1

Measuring a compact 2.2 x 5.3 x 5 inches (55 x 132 x 130 millimeters), the Area-51 Brick Kit faithfully recreates the sleek, modern aesthetic of its full-sized counterpart. Builders can even choose to construct it with or without a faux side panel window, adding a touch of customization to their desktop display piece.

However, acquiring this coveted brick set isn't as simple as a monetary transaction. The 9,999 ARP price tag means dedicated Alienware Arena members will need to put in the work, earning points through daily logins, community activities, and linking accounts like Steam and Twitch. For those who've been diligently accumulating points, this represents a potentially significant and desirable reward.

While some might yearn for the more recognizable, almost alien-like designs of past Area-51 iterations, the current model's slabbed lines translate surprisingly well into brick form. It'll definitely do its part as desk ornament, conversation starter, and/or fun build with the kids. Sure, Alienware could've gone a step further and included actual RGB lighting, but despite that small gripe, the Area-51 Brick Kit represents a fun and engaging way for the company to connect with its fanbase.

The Alienware Area-51 Brick Kit is rolling out in over 50 countries, so, if you're an Alienware/LEGO aficionado now might be the perfect time to start earning those points and adding this unique piece of hardware art to your collection. Just don't expect it to run Doom.
Tags:  Alienware, LEGO, bricked, (nyse:dell)
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2025 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment