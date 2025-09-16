CATEGORIES
home News

AI's Insatiable Storage Demand Sparks HDD Shortage And SSDs Could Be Next

by Thiago TrevisanTuesday, September 16, 2025, 11:37 AM EDT
crucial ssd
We're seeing a similar plot line with AI demand compared to the crypto craze that enraptured the market a few years ago. First, GPUs became scarce and in high demand, with high prices not far behind. Next, even CPUs entered the fray, and now it's happening to storage media. Due to the large amount of data required by AI workloads, storage shortages have reared their ugly head.

"TrendForce’s latest investigations reveal that the massive data volumes generated by AI are straining the global infrastructure of data center storage. Nearline HDDs, traditionally the backbone of large-scale data storage, are now facing severe supply shortages, pushing high-performance yet higher-cost SSDs into the market spotlight," TrendForce states in a new report.

While more expensive SSDs typically were not the first choice, due to shortages of more affordable storage, they're next in the demand line. QLC SSDs in particular seem to be an area of high future shipping growth, according to an investigation by TrendForce. There can be some benefits to this to outweigh cost, starting with speed. SSDs are typically much faster than traditional hard drives, and also are more robust and less likely to fail. 

SSDs also draw less power, which is always a primary concern for data centers around the world. NVMe drives such as the Samsung 9100 Pro can fetch as high as a $999 MSRP for 8TB models, however. 

laptop

Part of the reason that hard drives are getting hit by a shortage is that the mainstream market has quickly changed to keep up with technology. Most consumer devices such as laptops and desktop PCs now come with NVMe or 2.5 inch SSDs, decreasing the demand for older storage media. Typical spinning hard drives often do have a larger size to cost ratio, however, an area that they still excel in. 

Larger SSDs and NVMe drives typically cost significantly more than comparable hard drives. If demand spikes for them, we may see short term price increases as the AI demand gobbles up available inventory. Eventually prices may stabilize as companies focus production on faster and cheaper high capacity SSDs, which could translate to the consumer market benefitting. 

For now, companies such as Western Digital are already increasing prices for HDDs with shipping delays accruing for up to 10 weeks. WD also mentioned it's using more ocean freight as opposed to the faster air services, which can explain some of the delay. The AI demand needs a lot of power, and by design a lot of data storage comes along with it impacting the overall market. 
Tags:  SSD, HDD, Storage, AI
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2025 Hot Hardware Inc, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment