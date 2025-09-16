AI's Insatiable Storage Demand Sparks HDD Shortage And SSDs Could Be Next
While more expensive SSDs typically were not the first choice, due to shortages of more affordable storage, they're next in the demand line. QLC SSDs in particular seem to be an area of high future shipping growth, according to an investigation by TrendForce. There can be some benefits to this to outweigh cost, starting with speed. SSDs are typically much faster than traditional hard drives, and also are more robust and less likely to fail.
SSDs also draw less power, which is always a primary concern for data centers around the world. NVMe drives such as the Samsung 9100 Pro can fetch as high as a $999 MSRP for 8TB models, however.
Larger SSDs and NVMe drives typically cost significantly more than comparable hard drives. If demand spikes for them, we may see short term price increases as the AI demand gobbles up available inventory. Eventually prices may stabilize as companies focus production on faster and cheaper high capacity SSDs, which could translate to the consumer market benefitting.
For now, companies such as Western Digital are already increasing prices for HDDs with shipping delays accruing for up to 10 weeks. WD also mentioned it's using more ocean freight as opposed to the faster air services, which can explain some of the delay. The AI demand needs a lot of power, and by design a lot of data storage comes along with it impacting the overall market.