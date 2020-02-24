Apple AirPods X Generation Over-Ear Headphones Could Launch In March For $399





It seems as though Apple is getting ready to launch a set of over-the-ear headphones under its AirPods label, with a premium price tag attached. It is not entirely clear what is going on, only that a product database listing at Target points to a new AirPods (X Generation) item, priced at $399. If that is the case, it would be Apple's most expensive AirPods yet.





Tech analyst and YouTuber Jon Prosser spotted the database entry, and promptly posted his finding to Twitter.

Multiple Target employees have started reaching out to me about this 🤔



Showing up in their systems and on UPC scanners is this mysterious “Apple AirPods (X Generation)” listing, priced at $399. 👀



Potentially Apple’s over-ear “StudioPods” headphones. Launch soon (March)? pic.twitter.com/NVcqH8As47 — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) February 22, 2020

One thing that stands out to us is the listing stylizes "Airpods" incorrectly. We're not sure what to make of that—it could be a simple mistake on whoever inputted the product, or this could be a placeholder for something else entirely.





The folks at AppleInsider say they spoke with numerous Target employees about the image, and while they could not provide details about it, they indicated that placeholders for new products are common practice, including pricing information. However, they also said that the product names are not necessarily accurate with such things.





Interestingly, the employees also said that items inputted into Target's database usually ship within a month, and sometimes within a week of first appearing in the system. So, we should find out soon enough what this is all about.



