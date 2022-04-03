CATEGORIES
AirPods Pro Get A Killer 30 Percent Off Deal Price, And More Great ANC Earbud Alternatives

Noise cancelling earbuds are a thing of beauty when it comes to cutting out the static of the world around you, and staying in your zone for a stress-relieving workout or perhaps a calming chillout in your bedtime routine. And if you haven't made the jump to ANC (Active Noise Cancelling) earbuds yet, we have what just might be a perfect opportunity to finally lose yourself in a world of isolated bliss. It's deal time and Apple's AirPods Pro are up for sale on a rare deep discount. However, if this ear candy delivery system is still too rich for your blood, stick around because we have some great deals on cheaper alternatives as well. 

What can we say about these earbuds that hasn't been said already? Whether you're an Apple fan or not, there's no denying there's a quality that the AirPods Pro (seen above) can provide that you can't quite get from most other buds at a similar price. Right now, AirPods Pro are marked down a full $75 on Amazon, making them just $174.00, down from their typical $249 MSRP. 

The next in our lineup is a staff favorite, the TCL MOVEAUDIO S600 True Wireless Earbuds. These, like the AirPods Pros, are also noise-canceling, and come with a nice little personalization app that lets you modify many settings including equalizers. The charging case works with wireless charging as well, and a 10-minute charge will give you up to an hour more of playtime. They are great earbuds if you're a little more budget-conscious. While not on sale, we still consider them a great deal at just $99 on Amazon. Read our full review here, by the way, if you'd like to learn more. 

Then, we have the OnePlus Buds Pro Wireless Earbuds. These also fall into a staff favorite category here. They are still active noise-canceling and do have pretty comparable audio to the other two we have already mentioned above. There's not much more to say than what we already said in our review of the product. If you want to pick up a refurbished pair for 28% off, making them $107.93, you can do so on Amazon
Bringing up the rear in our lineup is also the best value. With more than 14,000 ratings with a 4.5 star average on Amazon, the TOZO NC2Hybrid Active Noise-Canceling Earbuds are an excellent option as well. They can hold on to over 8 hours of playtime on a single charge, and up to 32 more when using the included charging case. Pick them up on Amazon for $33.98, a whole 58% off. 

So there you go. You now have no excuse but to get your fully isolated jams on. 
