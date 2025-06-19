North Korean Hackers Are Attacking Macs In Alarming Deepfake Zoom Calls

During the meeting, the attackers will display deepfake videos of the company's executives and top-ranking officials alongside invitees from other companies to make it appear as if this is a legitimate meeting. As the meeting progresses, attackers will deliberately initiate a seemingly technical glitch that disrupts the employee's audio. This is where the danger lies.





Through the deepfake executives, malicious actors will suggest that the employees download a malicious extension to solve the glitch. By installing the so called extension, victims will be secretly bombarded by an invasive malware suite that bypasses key security infrastructures on macOS.