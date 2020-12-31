Adobe Flash Player Death Watch: Windows 10 Alerts Urge Users To Uninstall Dreaded Software





If you're one of the unlucky few still running Adobe's hated Flash Player plugin, it's time to start saying your goodbyes. Adobe announced long ago that it would end support for Flash given that newer web technologies have emerged over the years to take the place the its security-challenged offering. Earlier this month, Flash Player received its final update.

"Today marks the final scheduled release of Flash Player for all regions outside of Mainland China," said Adobe at the time. "We want to take a moment to thank all of our customers and developers who have used and created amazing Flash Player content over the last two decades. We are proud that Flash had a crucial role in evolving web content across animation, interactivity, audio, and video."

Today, however, Adobe is going one step further by showing alerts within Windows 10 encouraging Flash Player users to go ahead and uninstall the application right now. Adobe wants users to get ahead of the looming date when Flash Player will no longer work, which is set for January 12th, 2021. The text of the alert reads in full:

Thank you for using Adobe Flash Player Adobe will stop supporting Flash Player after December 31, 2020. To help secure your system, Adobe will block Flash content from running in Flash Player beginning January 12, 2021. Please see the Adobe Flash Player EOL General Information Page for more details. Adobe strongly recommends immediately removing Flash Player from your system by clicking the 'Uninstall' button below.

We hope that you indeed heed this warning and ditch Flash Player now rather than waiting until the 12th. At this point, Flash Player serves on real purpose for most of your internet surfing needs and is better left to the digital graveyard where it belongs.

The late Apple CEO Steve Jobs first railed against Flash Player back in April 2010, after many industry pundits questioned why the iPhone didn't support the plugin. Jobs hit back with an open letter entitled "Thoughts On Flash" and the pressure on Flash Player only grew from there, culminating after 10 years with its eventual demise.