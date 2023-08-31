Addlink's AddGame A93 SSDs Bring Rip-Roaring Speeds At Budget Prices, PS5 Compatible Too
SSD manufacturer Addlink has unveiled a new set of budget-friendly PCIe Gen 4 M.2 NVMe drives dubbed the A93 with speeds of up to 7400MB/s and capacity options up to 4TB. These new SSDs aim to be cheaper alternatives to Addlink’s high-performance A95 series SSDs, with very similar performance and the same capacities (except for the 8TB model). The new drives are designed for both PC and PlayStation 5, meeting all the requirements for PlayStation 5 compatibility.
The A93 is built using 3D TLC NAND flash and comes with SLC caching technology and a host memory buffer (HMB) to increase performance. Host memory buffering takes advantage of system RAM to cache data, offsetting the lack of a dedicated DRAM cache.
The drive comes with a built-in heat spreader to increase cooling capacity in small form-factor systems like the PlayStation 5. The heatsink is 8.75mm thick featuring a crosscutting grid-like design and paired with a silica gel pad that transfers heat from the SSD to the heatsink. According to Addlink, the heatsink reduces SSD thermals by over 20% during intensive use, keeping performance high and improving the drive’s longevity.
The A93’s full specifications include sequential read and write speeds of 7400MB/s and 6500MB/s respectively on the 4TB and 2TB models. The 1TB model is rated at 7200MB/s in sequential read speeds and 6100MB/s in sequential write speeds. The drive comes in an M.2 2280 form factor, operating on the NVMe 1.4 protocol featuring a PCIe Gen 4x4 connection. The operating temperature is rated between 0C and 70C. A 5-year limited warranty is also included when you purchase any variant of the A93. Some of the drive’s other features include advanced wear leveling, bad block management, and over-provisioning to improve the drive’s health which are all common in other SSDs.
Pricing starts at $62 for the 1TB model and goes up to $228 for the 4TB variant. Based on Amazon’s pricing at the time of writing, the A93 1TB comes in at $61.99, 2TB for $97.99, and 4TB for $227.99. At these prices, the A93 is very competitive, undercutting some of the best PCIe Gen 4 M.2 drives while offering competitive sequential read and write speed specifications.