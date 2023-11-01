CATEGORIES
Adata's XPG Invader X Case Is Here To Turn Your Gaming PC Into A Showpiece

by Zak KillianWednesday, November 01, 2023, 02:30 PM EDT
If you read that headline and thought, "why would I want my gaming PC to be a showpiece?", well, you probably live in a house. You see, there's a very specific sequence of circumstances that has brought us to the creation of the XPG Invader X. Most DIY PCs these days are gaming PCs, and gaming PCs need powerful hardware. Because Moore's Law has slowed, powerful hardware is literally powerful—as in hot and power-thirsty.

That means you need a good-sized case to hold it and maintain proper airflow, and THAT means having this rather large and visible box in your home. Most people in the world don't have a ton of space, so it's not like they can practically hide your PC. The only solution is to turn it into a showpiece; to make it something people don't mind looking at instead of a boring beige box.

So we come around to the ADATA XPG Invader X. This is a frankly gorgeous new case coming from ADATA's XPG division that is designed from the start to let you show off your swanky hardware. To that end, it has almost-full-coverage tempered glass panels on both the side and the front of the case including the corner—no view-blocking bar in the front corner of this case.

The XPG Invader X doesn't skimp too much on functionality, though. It'll take motherboards up to full-sized ATX, it has three drive bays for 3.5" or 2.5" storage, and up front you get a USB 3.2 Type-C port along with a pair of USB 3.2 Type-A ports and the usual audio combo jack. The case includes five fans, four of which are actually reverse-bladed so that they push air the opposite direction that you'd expect.



All in all, the XPG Invader X has room for ten 120-mm fans. If you prefer, you can replace five of those with 140-mm fans instead. It can take a trio water-cooling radiatiors: a 120-mm in the back, and 360-mm coolers in both the top and front side of the case. There's a maximum of 400mm of GPU clearance when it's installed vertically using the included riser, or a minimum of 270mm when installed horizontally in addition to a radiator. CPU cooler clearance is a generous 175mm, and the PSU bay will take units up to 24cm in length.

The original XPG Invader case is still available at Newegg, but the Invader X hasn't shown yet.

As you can see from the images, the case comes in black and white variants. Or it will come, anyway; ADATA says that the XPG Invader X is already available, but we weren't able to find it anywhere yet. The company declined to give pricing in its press release; the standard Invader case goes for $90 on Newegg, so we expect that the Invader X will be a bit more expensive than that.
