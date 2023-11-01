Adata's XPG Invader X Case Is Here To Turn Your Gaming PC Into A Showpiece

That means you need a good-sized case to hold it and maintain proper airflow , and THAT means having this rather large and visible box in your home. Most people in the world don't have a ton of space, so it's not like they can practically hide your PC. The only solution is to turn it into a showpiece; to make it something people don't mind looking at instead of a boring beige box.





So we come around to the ADATA XPG Invader X. This is a frankly gorgeous new case coming from ADATA's XPG division that is designed from the start to let you show off your swanky hardware. To that end, it has almost-full-coverage tempered glass panels on both the side and the front of the case including the corner—no view-blocking bar in the front corner of this case.









The XPG Invader X doesn't skimp too much on functionality, though. It'll take motherboards up to full-sized ATX, it has three drive bays for 3.5" or 2.5" storage, and up front you get a USB 3.2 Type-C port along with a pair of USB 3.2 Type-A ports and the usual audio combo jack. The case includes five fans, four of which are actually reverse-bladed so that they push air the opposite direction that you'd expect.









All in all, the XPG Invader X has room for ten 120-mm fans. If you prefer, you can replace five of those with 140-mm fans instead. It can take a trio water-cooling radiatiors: a 120-mm in the back, and 360-mm coolers in both the top and front side of the case. There's a maximum of 400mm of GPU clearance when it's installed vertically using the included riser, or a minimum of 270mm when installed horizontally in addition to a radiator. CPU cooler clearance is a generous 175mm, and the PSU bay will take units up to 24cm in length.





The original XPG Invader case is still available at Newegg, but the Invader X hasn't shown yet.