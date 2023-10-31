ADATA Is The First To Release A USB4 External SSD And It's Crazy Fast
One of the best upgrades you can do to your PC is undoubtedly adding a faster storage or system drive. We'd surmise that the first time users tried a fast SSD (NVMe or even SATA), they immediately could tell the difference from their slower spinning hard drive. While the internal storage train has brought us to incredible PCIe Gen 5 speeds with the latest NVME drives, the external options have lagged behind.
The gap is slowly closing, with the latest USB4 SE920 SSD from ADATA. Packing a blistering 3,800MB/s, it takes advantage of the incredible speeds offered by the USB4 interface. USB4 and Thunderbolt 4 are ports that have been slowly making their way into higher end motherboards during the last few years, expanding the user base. The real area where users will benefit is in the mobile computing environment, where being able to move around a fast SSD is paramount to one's workflow.
The gap is slowly closing, with the latest USB4 SE920 SSD from ADATA. Packing a blistering 3,800MB/s, it takes advantage of the incredible speeds offered by the USB4 interface. USB4 and Thunderbolt 4 are ports that have been slowly making their way into higher end motherboards during the last few years, expanding the user base. The real area where users will benefit is in the mobile computing environment, where being able to move around a fast SSD is paramount to one's workflow.