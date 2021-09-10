TeamGroup Launches Cardea PCIe 4 SSDs Starting From $75 And Speedy Thunderbolt 3 External SSDs





We're always on the lookout for hot new SSDs here at Hot Hardware, and the folks at TeamGroup just announced two new product families that might be interesting to two types of users: those looking for value-priced PCIe 4.0 SSDs, and those that want a speedy external SSD solution.

Starting things off is the T-Force Cardea Z44L, a PCIe 4.0 SSD aimed at gaming enthusiasts. Like many of the T-Force SSDs launched over the past few months, the Z44L uses a super-thin graphene heatsink which can improve heat dissipation by up to 9 percent compared to the same SSD without a heatsink.





Although the Cardea Z44L uses the PCIe 4.0 interface, its maximum sequential read and write speeds are more in line with PCIe 3.0 counterparts at 3,500 MB/sec and 3,000 MB/sec, respectively. For comparison, the Cardea A440 Pro Special Series PCIe 4.0 SSDs deliver a maximum of 7,400 MB/sec and 7,000 MB/sec read and write speeds, respectively.

With that said, the Cardea Z44L SSDs won't break the bank, as the 512GB SKU is priced at just $74.99, while the 1TB SKU will set you back $166.99.





If an external SSD solution is more to your liking, TeamGroup is also introducing the T-Create Classic Thunderbolt3 External SSD (that's quite a mouthful). The T-Create Classic supports both the Thunderbolt 4 and Thunderbolt 3 interface via a Type-C connector. You'll find a PCIe 3x4 SSD inside the aluminum enclosure that can transfer data at up to 2,700 MB/sec via a Thunderbolt 3 port. With this kind of performance at your disposal, TeamGroup says you can transfer 25 gigs worth of data in 15 seconds. Just be warned that if you connect their T-Create Classic via a USB port, you'll be limited to 900 MB/sec speeds.

Unlike the T-Force Cardea Z44L, the T-Create Classic doesn't come cheap. The 1TB SKU starts at $249.99 while doubling that capacity brings the price to $449.99. For those that crave as much fast, external storage as possible, the 4TB SKU costs a staggering $899.99.

According to TeamGroup, the T-Force Cardea Z44L PCIe 4.0 SSDs and T-Create Classic external Thunderbolt 3 SSDs will hit retailers in late September.