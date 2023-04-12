The End Of XIM? How Activision, Ubisoft And Others Are Cracking Down On Cheaters





This isn't actually a new phenomenon. Devices like the XIM Apex and Cronus Zen (pictured above) have existed for quite some time; your author recalls hearing about them in the Xbox 360's heyday of the late 2000s. However, gamers have grown fed up with trick-shotting mouse players in their console games, and both Activision and Ubisoft have decided to take action.





The FragFX Shark 360. Used to pop many a zombie head in Resident Evil.



It's easy to look at these devices and think they're harmless. After all, what's wrong with using the input device you want to use? One of the big features of the XIM and Cronus devices is that they allow you to bring over your Xbox pad to your PlayStation (or vice versa), and if that were all they did, that might be forgivable.





A video demonstrating XIM Apex recoil compensation and aim assist.



Instead, these devices have evolved into complete input massagers, capable of not only allowing you to use a mouse and keyboard on pad-only games, but also adding anti-recoil functions, and even programmable macros. Because these devices emulate an official controller, all of the aim assist functions intended for pad players are still active when using a mouse and keyboard, too.





Image: Ubisoft







Image: Activision

