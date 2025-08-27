Activision Stuns Call Of Duty Gamers In Major Black Ops 7 Change Following Fan Backlash
In a blog post to the CoD community, Activision says that “Operators, Operator Skins, and Weapons from Black Ops 6 will no longer carry forward into Black Ops 7.” This will likely miff those who have spent considerable time and money buying in-game cosmetics. However, it’s important to note that all the over-the-top skins players have become accustomed to will still be available in CoD: Warzone. Additionally, players will still have access to GobbleGums and Double XP Tokens in CoD: Black Ops 7.
Although this return to something more authentic is also a response to the positivity around Battlefield 6. While those who participated in the beta tests praised the map design and a return to the gameplay the series is known for, one other aspect players appreciated was the more grounded experience.
CoD fans have more to look forward to than just a more realistic looking game. There be new features such as a four-player co-op campaign mode, Global Progression that will include XP from the campaign, and a new Endgame run mode that will challenge players with PvE gameplay. Alongside all these new additions will be the return of fan favorite Zombies mode.
Gamers can look forward to this more authentic experience when CoD: Black Ops 7 releases on November 14 for Xbox Series X|S. PlayStation 4 and 5, and PC. Additionally, this title will be available on day one for Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass members.