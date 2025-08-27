CATEGORIES
Activision Stuns Call Of Duty Gamers In Major Black Ops 7 Change Following Fan Backlash

by Alan VelascoWednesday, August 27, 2025, 10:19 AM EDT
It’s been a few years since Call of Duty has had any real competition in the online shooter space. That looks to change this year as EA’s Battlefield 6 has impressed gamers during its open betas. This challenge is rattling some cages at Activision, as the company has made a consequential decision surrounding in-game items for CoD: Black Ops 7 following the release of its reveal trailer at Gamescom.

In a blog post to the CoD community, Activision says that “Operators, Operator Skins, and Weapons from Black Ops 6 will no longer carry forward into Black Ops 7.” This will likely miff those who have spent considerable time and money buying in-game cosmetics. However, it’s important to note that all the over-the-top skins players have become accustomed to will still be available in CoD: Warzone. Additionally, players will still have access to GobbleGums and Double XP Tokens in CoD: Black Ops 7.

The reason for this change is that the development team wants the game to “feel authentic” to the traditional CoD experience. It's aiming for an experience that’s grittier and more realistic, which isn’t something that’s possible if the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Beavis and Butthead are running around the map. The over-the-top skin have caused a bit of a fan backlash, and that is what Activision wants to address.

"We know there’s been a lot of conversation recently about the identity of Call of Duty. Some of you have said we’ve drifted from what made Call of Duty unique in the first place: immersive, intense, visceral and in many ways grounded. That feedback hits home, and we take it seriously. We hear you," Activision states in a blog post.

Although this return to something more authentic is also a response to the positivity around Battlefield 6. While those who participated in the beta tests praised the map design and a return to the gameplay the series is known for, one other aspect players appreciated was the more grounded experience.

CoD fans have more to look forward to than just a more realistic looking game. There be new features such as a four-player co-op campaign mode, Global Progression that will include XP from the campaign, and a new Endgame run mode that will challenge players with PvE gameplay. Alongside all these new additions will be the return of fan favorite Zombies mode.

Gamers can look forward to this more authentic experience when CoD: Black Ops 7 releases on November 14 for Xbox Series X|S. PlayStation 4 and 5, and PC. Additionally, this title will be available on day one for Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass members.
