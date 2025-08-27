Activision Stuns Call Of Duty Gamers In Major Black Ops 7 Change Following Fan Backlash









The reason for this change is that the development team wants the game to “feel authentic” to the traditional CoD experience. It's aiming for an experience that’s grittier and more realistic, which isn’t something that’s possible if the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Beavis and Butthead are running around the map. The over-the-top skin have caused a bit of a fan backlash, and that is what Activision wants to address.





"We know there’s been a lot of conversation recently about the identity of Call of Duty. Some of you have said we’ve drifted from what made Call of Duty unique in the first place: immersive, intense, visceral and in many ways grounded. That feedback hits home, and we take it seriously. We hear you," Activision states in a blog post.



