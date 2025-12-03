Acer Wireless Gaming Mouse Is Just $10 And More Low Cost Peripheral Deals





You could easily spend $50, $100, or even more on a high quality gaming mouse, but do you really need to? That's up to each individual buyer to decide, but if you're looking to spend far less without compromising too much, there are deals out there, especially now that we're in the midst of the holiday shopping season. To that end, how does a $9.99 rodent sound?

Acer Wireless Gaming Mouse Is On Sale For $9.99

Acer wireless mouse is on sale for $9.99 at Amazon (29% off) and beyond the super cheap price tag, it catches our eye for a few reasons. One is that it's a name brand model. Acer might not be the first company you think of when shopping for peripherals, but it's certainly not a generic or no-name brand.





Secondly, it's a wireless mouse that comes with a 2.4GHz receiver. We're not seeing any latency claims on the listing, but 2.4GHz is preferred over Bluetooth when it comes to wireless gaming peripherals.





We also like the overall design (it's molded for right-handed users) with six buttons (including side buttons), a thumb rest, and selectable DPI settings (800, 1,200, and 1,600). Sure, there are mice with much higher DPI settings, but you'll typically pay much more too.





One thing to note is that Acer's mouse runs on two AAA batteries, which are not included. We'd recommend getting some rechargeable batteries to keep the ongoing cost on the lower side.

Redragon Mechanical Gaming Keyboard Is 29% Off









Redragon K671 mechanical keyboard is a good option at its current sale price of $29.99 at Amazon (29% off). Finding a mechanical gaming keyboard in the same price range as Acer's rodent and from a name brand is a tall task. However, for still not a ton of money, this is a good option at its current sale price.





These days, we don't fuss much with non-mechanical decks. There are too many options at reasonable prices to have to settle for a membrane plank (though it's still an option if you want to go cheap, and we'll include some below). For a penny shy of thirty bucks, we like this model.





Redragon has carved out a following for its relatively affordable peripherals. This particular model brings the goods with 11 programmable backlit modes, hot swappable Red switches, double-shot PBT keycaps, support for macros, and full-size layout with a dedicated number pad.





If you want to go even cheaper, though, Redragon's K521 keyboard promises a "mechanical feeling" and is on sale for $15.99 (20% off).





