Acer Swift Go 16 Panther Lake OLED Laptop Hits A Rare $700 Deal Price





Summer is just getting underway, yet it is already sizzling with deals, including discounts on a range of laptops. One in particular that caught our eye is a reasonably powerful Acer model that pairs Intel's Panther Lake architecture with a brilliant OLED display featuring touch support, priced well under a grand. It's not the only one, though, and there are some great options to get a jump on the back-to-school season that will be here before you know it.

Acer Swift Go 16 AI OLED Laptop Is On Sale For $699.99

Acer's Swift Go 16 AI laptop for $699.99 at Best Buy (save $300). The discount puts this laptop MacBook Neo pricing territory, and just as importantly, it makes OLED a more attainable feature. For a limited time, you can grabfor. The discount puts this laptop MacBook Neo pricing territory, and just as importantly, it makes OLED a more attainable feature.





It's a 16-inch OLED CineCrystal (read: glossy) panel with a 1920x1200 resolution (16:10 aspect ratio), 60Hz refresh rate, touch support, and 100% coverage of the DCI-P3 color space. The brightness level is anything to brag about at 250 nits, but being an OLED screen, you can expect better image quality than a typical LCD panel or even IPS, both of which are more commonly found at this price point.





Pop the hood and you'll discover an Intel Core Ultra 5 322 processor based on Panther Lake . It is a six-core chip with two performance cores clocked at 2.5GHz to 4.4GHz and four low power efficient cores running at 1.9GHz to 3.3GHz. It also has 12MB of L3 cache, integrated graphics clocked at up to 2.3GHz and capable of 18 TOPS, and an onboard NPU capable of up to 46 TOPS.





Other key specs include 16GB of LPDDR5X memory, a 512GB solid state drive, dual Thunderbolt ports, two USB-A ports, an HDMI 2.1 output, and Wi-Fi 7 connectivity.

ASUS ROG Zephyrus G16 OLED Gaming Laptop Is $500 Off









ASUS ROG Zephyrus G16 that's on sale $1,649.99 at Best Buy (save $500). It's obviously quite a bit more expensive than the Acer Swift Go 16 AI model above, but it's also a faster and more performant laptop from top to bottom. Need or want a laptop with some gaming chops? Then check out thethat's on sale. It's obviously quite a bit more expensive than the Acer Swift Go 16 AI model above, but it's also a faster and more performant laptop from top to bottom.





This is another laptop with a 16-inch OLED display and while it lacks touch support, it's more appropriate for gaming with a 2560x1600 resolution, fast 240Hz refresh rate, 500 nits brightness, and G-SYNC compatibility.





It's powered by an Intel Core Ultra 9 285H processor based on Arrow Lake. The chip serves up 16 total cores, including six performance cores (2.9GHz to 5.4GHz), eight efficient cores (2.7GHz to 4.5GH), and two low power efficient cores (1GHz to 2.5GH). Other specs include 24MB of L3 cache and a dedicated NPU capable of up to 13 TOPS.





Graphics and gaming duties are handled by an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 mobile GPU. This system also packs 16GB of LPDDR5X-7467 memory and a 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD.





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