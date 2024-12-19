Acer Predator Gaming PCs Rocking GeForce RTX 5090 GPUs Spotted At Retail
On a listing on Otto.de, a gaming PC with NVIDIA's next-gen flagship, the GeForce RTX 5090 was plotting a price of 5,999 Euros, which works out to a little over $6,200 US dollars. Keep in mind this build also has an Intel Core Ultra 9 285K, 128GB of DDR5 RAM, and a 2TB SSD. Pre-release pricing is notoriously spotty, so we cannot take any credence into this as being accurate. Retailers are known to sometimes post items prematurely with higher pricing before details are finalized, for example.
Another good morsel of potential information is showing the GeForce RTX 5090 will indeed have 32GB of VRAM. This has been the rumor, and it is shaping up to be a significantly powerful graphics card from the early specs.