Acer Predator Gaming PCs Rocking GeForce RTX 5090 GPUs Spotted At Retail

Not to be outdone by its big brother, NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 5080 also makes an appearance in an upcoming Predator build at a cheaper 3,499 Euros, or a bit over $3,630 dollars. It shows the GPU as having the expected 16GB of VRAM, but the rest of the gaming PC has reduced specs compared to the flagship version. Coming with an Intel Core Ultra 7 265KF, 32GB of DDR5 RAM, and only a 1TB SSD.The RTX 5080 has been rumored to have some of the fastest GDDR7 VRAM speeds this next generation, so it should be a performant GPU overall.These early listings for this Acer Orion 7000 gaming PC certainly peaks our curiosity as to what the actual NVIDIA GPUs may eventually be priced at. With the 32GB of VRAM that the GeForce RTX 5090 will receive, it enters workstation category and thus will be useful for gamers, content creators, and even AI applications. This will only mean high demand, and thus, high pricing is likely for the flagship. The RTX 5080 may fare better, as it is squarely aimed at high-end gamers who don't need the overkill of the RTX 5090.