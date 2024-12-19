CATEGORIES
Acer Predator Gaming PCs Rocking GeForce RTX 5090 GPUs Spotted At Retail

by Thiago TrevisanThursday, December 19, 2024, 11:17 AM EDT
nvidia 4080
The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 and 4090 soon will no longer the biggest players in town. As we approach the likely CES 2025 announcement for the new GeForce RTX 50 series, more tidbits are flowing out. Recently, an Acer Predator Orion 7000 gaming PC was spotted sporting the as-yet unannounced GPUs. 

On a listing on Otto.de, a gaming PC with NVIDIA's next-gen flagship, the GeForce RTX 5090 was plotting a price of 5,999 Euros, which works out to a little over $6,200 US dollars. Keep in mind this build also has an Intel Core Ultra 9 285K, 128GB of DDR5 RAM, and a 2TB SSD. Pre-release pricing is notoriously spotty, so we cannot take any credence into this as being accurate. Retailers are known to sometimes post items prematurely with higher pricing before details are finalized, for example. 

Another good morsel of potential information is showing the GeForce RTX 5090 will indeed have 32GB of VRAM. This has been the rumor, and it is shaping up to be a significantly powerful graphics card from the early specs.

acer
Listing of the Acer gaming PC, courtesy of Otto.de and Videocardz

Not to be outdone by its big brother, NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 5080 also makes an appearance in an upcoming Predator build at a cheaper 3,499 Euros, or a bit over $3,630 dollars. It shows the GPU as having the expected 16GB of VRAM, but the rest of the gaming PC has reduced specs compared to the flagship version. Coming with an Intel Core Ultra 7 265KF, 32GB of DDR5 RAM, and only a 1TB SSD. 

The RTX 5080 has been rumored to have some of the fastest GDDR7 VRAM speeds this next generation, so it should be a performant GPU overall. 

These early listings for this Acer Orion 7000 gaming PC certainly peaks our curiosity as to what the actual NVIDIA GPUs may eventually be priced at. With the 32GB of VRAM that the GeForce RTX 5090 will receive, it enters workstation category and thus will be useful for gamers, content creators, and even AI applications. This will only mean high demand, and thus, high pricing is likely for the flagship. The RTX 5080 may fare better, as it is squarely aimed at high-end gamers who don't need the overkill of the RTX 5090. 
