GeForce RTX 5090's Huge Price Increase Over The 4090 Is 'Totally Fake'

NVIDIA is widely expected to unveil its GeForce RTX 50 series lineup at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in January, 2025, where company CEO Jensen Huang is on the docket for an opening keynote
. If past launches are any indication, we'll get a glimpse at the top three models—presumably the flagship GeForce RTX 5090, followed by the GeForce RTX 5080 and GeForce RTX 5070. Ahead of the anticipated launch, however, a somewhat scary pricing rumor emerged, but at least one prominent leaker thinks it's hogwash (we're paraphrasing).
What initially sparked headlines is Moore's Law Is Dead
claiming to have heard from one of his "best sources that was just briefed by NVIDIA" that the company is considering some big price hikes for its next-gen consumer GPU lineup. And specifically, it's claimed that NVIDIA could price the GeForce RTX 5090
(32GB VRAM) anywhere from $1,999 to $2,499.
Likewise, it's alleged that NVIDIA is considering a price range of $1,199 to $1,499 for the GeForce RTX 5080 (16GB VRAM), and $599 to $699 for the GeForce RTX 5070 (12GB VRAM).
To put those prices into perspective, here's how they line up to the launch MSRPs for the GeForce RTX 40 series...
- GeForce RTX 4090: $1,599
- GeForce RTX 4080 Super (16GB): $999
- GeForce RTX 4080 (16GB): $1,199
- GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super (16GB): $799
- GeForce RTX 4070 Ti (12GB): $799
- GeForce RTX 4070 Super (12GB): $599
- GeForce RTX 4070 (12GB): $599
According to the supposed pricing leak, the GeForce RTX 5090's launch price would be $400 to $900 more than the GeForce RTX 4090
launch MSRP. Meanwhile, the GeForce RTX 5080 would be up to $300 more than the GeForce RTX 4080, while the GeForce RTX 5070 would be up to $100 higher than the GeForce RTX 5070.
The supposed price points that NVIDIA is allegedly considering for the GeForce RTX 5090 are the ones that seem especially bonkers, and it seems that prominent leaker @kopite7kimi is in agreement.
"Totally fake," the leaker stated on X/Twitter. He followed this up with other post saying, ""I don't believe there will be a significant price increase for RTX 5090."
What he considers to be "significant" is anyone's guess, but calling the alleged price points "totally fake" is less prone to interpretation. So if that's the case, where will pricing land on the GeForce RTX 5090?
It's possible that NVIDIA hasn't committed to a specific MSRP yet. Our best guess is that it will at least match the launch MSRP of the GeForce RTX 4090, which is to say it won't cost less than $1,599. And sure, while it's certainly possible that NVIDIA will raise flagship pricing next round, we're in agreement that up to a $900 increase is simply not true.
That said, the GeForce RTX 5090 is rumored to be a beastly upgrade. Past leaks suggest it will wield a GB202-300-A1 Blackwell GPU with 21,760 CUDA cores (33% more than the GeForce RTX 4090) and 32GB of GDDR7 memory on a 512-bit bus. That could equate to 1.7TB/s of memory bandwidth (via 28Gbps memory chips) for a massive 68% compared to the current-gen flagship.