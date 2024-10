GeForce RTX 5090's Huge Price Increase Over The 4090 Is 'Totally Fake'

NVIDIA is widely expected to unveil its GeForce RTX 50 series lineup at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in January, 2025, where company CEO Jensen Huang is on the docket for an opening keynote . If past launches are any indication, we'll get a glimpse at the top three models—presumably the flagship GeForce RTX 5090, followed by the GeForce RTX 5080 and GeForce RTX 5070. Ahead of the anticipated launch, however, a somewhat scary pricing rumor emerged, but at least one prominent leaker thinks it's hogwash (we're paraphrasing).





What initially sparked headlines is Moore's Law Is Dead claiming to have heard from one of his "best sources that was just briefed by NVIDIA" that the company is considering some big price hikes for its next-gen consumer GPU lineup. And specifically, it's claimed that NVIDIA could price the GeForce RTX 5090 (32GB VRAM) anywhere from $1,999 to $2,499.





Likewise, it's alleged that NVIDIA is considering a price range of $1,199 to $1,499 for the GeForce RTX 5080 (16GB VRAM), and $599 to $699 for the GeForce RTX 5070 (12GB VRAM).





To put those prices into perspective, here's how they line up to the launch MSRPs for the GeForce RTX 40 series...