GeForce RTX 5090's Huge Price Increase Over The 4090 Is 'Totally Fake'

Likewise, it's alleged that NVIDIA is considering a price range of $1,199 to $1,499 for the GeForce RTX 5080 (16GB VRAM), and $599 to $699 for the GeForce RTX 5070 (12GB VRAM).

To put those prices into perspective, here's how they line up to the launch MSRPs for the GeForce RTX 40 series...

GeForce RTX 4090: $1,599

GeForce RTX 4080 Super (16GB): $999

GeForce RTX 4080 (16GB): $1,199

GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super (16GB): $799

GeForce RTX 4070 Ti (12GB): $799

GeForce RTX 4070 Super (12GB): $599

GeForce RTX 4070 (12GB): $599

According to the supposed pricing leak, the GeForce RTX 5090's launch price would be $400 to $900 more than the GeForce RTX 4090 launch MSRP. Meanwhile, the GeForce RTX 5080 would be up to $300 more than the GeForce RTX 4080, while the GeForce RTX 5070 would be up to $100 higher than the GeForce RTX 5070.





The supposed price points that NVIDIA is allegedly considering for the GeForce RTX 5090 are the ones that seem especially bonkers, and it seems that prominent leaker @kopite7kimi is in agreement.













"Totally fake," the leaker stated on X/Twitter. He followed this up with other post saying, ""I don't believe there will be a significant price increase for RTX 5090."







What he considers to be "significant" is anyone's guess, but calling the alleged price points "totally fake" is less prone to interpretation. So if that's the case, where will pricing land on the GeForce RTX 5090?





It's possible that NVIDIA hasn't committed to a specific MSRP yet. Our best guess is that it will at least match the launch MSRP of the GeForce RTX 4090, which is to say it won't cost less than $1,599. And sure, while it's certainly possible that NVIDIA will raise flagship pricing next round, we're in agreement that up to a $900 increase is simply not true.





That said, the GeForce RTX 5090 is rumored to be a beastly upgrade. Past leaks suggest it will wield a GB202-300-A1 Blackwell GPU with 21,760 CUDA cores (33% more than the GeForce RTX 4090) and 32GB of GDDR7 memory on a 512-bit bus. That could equate to 1.7TB/s of memory bandwidth (via 28Gbps memory chips) for a massive 68% compared to the current-gen flagship.

