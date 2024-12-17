GeForce RTX 5080 Tipped To Have Faster GDDR7 VRAM Than Any Other RTX 50 Card
The remaining GeForce RTX 50 series GPUs based on NVIDIA's Blackwell architecture are expected to fall closer to the 28Gbps mark, including the flagship GeForce RTX 5090. The RTX 5080 is still likely to bring 16GB of VRAM to the table, with a 256-bit memory bus. This pales in comparison to the whopping 32GB of VRAM at 512-bit memory bus of the RTX 5090, so even though the RTX 5080 could have faster memory chips, the 5090 will be the real memory beast.
This makes the RTX 5090 seem like a hybrid gaming-workstation product, since the specs are clearly overkill for just gaming performance. The RTX 5080 seems positioned to become the more reasonable high-tier gaming GPU, especially when we consider its pricing will likely be much less than the RTX 5090, if history is any indication.
The RTX 5080 will have bandwidth delivery of around 960GB/s, which is a sizable upgrade over the RTX 4080's 716.8GB/s. it still falls short overall compared to the RTX 4090, which has a 384-bit memory bus. Rumors have pinned the actual performance of the RTX 5080 slightly above the RTX 4090 in terms of gaming, with a more efficient power draw.
One thing that remains unclear is where pricing will fall for the new GeForce RTX 50 series products. NVIDIA famously reduced the price of the RTX 4080 Super to $999 after the lackluster sales of the $1,199 RTX 4080. With the new performance on tap for the new generation, together with continued AI demand in many sectors, it is anyone's guess what changes to pricing may occur. Since the gaming market has been a bit lukewarm for GPUs lately, NVIDIA would likely do well to price the new products reasonably close to the existing offerings.
The GeForce RTX 50 series lineup is expected to be announced by the NVIDIA CEO at CES 2025, so the hype is certainly building as we approach that date. That also means we won't have to wait long to find out if the GeForce RTX 5080 will indeed have 30Gbps of GDDR7 VRAM, as claimed by the folks at Benchlife.