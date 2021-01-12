CATEGORIES
home News
by Brandon HillTuesday, January 12, 2021, 02:30 PM EDT

Acer's New Nitro 5 Gaming Laptops Offer Choice Of Ryzen 5000, Tiger Lake-H CPUs And RTX 3080

Nitro5 AN515 45 56 57 Standard 01
There are tons of new laptops being announced today, and Acer is of course is getting in on the action. The company has revealed a couple of new products based around AMD's new Ryzen 5000 processors including the Nitro 5, Aspire 7 and the Aspire 5.

The Nitro 5 is perhaps the most interesting of the trio, as it is available in both 15.6-inch and 17.3-inch display sizes. With either display choice, you can opt for a 165Hz QHD panel or a 360Hz Full HD panel. Driving those high refresh rate displays is up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile GPU, which packs quite a punch for laptop gamers (base systems will come with a GeForce RTX 3060). On the processor front, the Nitro 5 can be equipped with up to a brawny AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX processor.

Nitro5 AN517 41 53 54 Standard 05
Nitro 5 (AN517-41)

You'll find dual storage options on board (M.2 PCIe + SATA) with a 512GB PCIe SSD coming standard, along with support for up to 32GB of DDR4-3200 memory and Killer E2600 (Wi-Fi 6) networking.

Interestingly, Acer says the it will also make a version of the Nitro 5 available with Intel's new 11th generation Core-H processors, but it didn't give any specifics. All we know at this time is that they will be offered with 144Hz panels and that pricing/availability hasn't been announced at this time. 

According to Acer, the 15-inch Nitro 5 (AN515-45) will start at $749.99, while the 17-inch Nitro 5 (AN517-41) will be priced from $849. Both will be available in February.

Aspire7 A715 42G High 01
Aspire 7

Moving on, we come to the Aspire 7, which combines powerful Ryzen 5000 Series CPUs with the popular GeForce GTX 1650 GPU. The Aspire features a large 15.6-inch Full HD display with narrow bezels (81.61 percent screen-to-body ratio) and can be configured with up to 32GB of DDR4 RAM and up to a 1TB PCIe SSD. The Aspire 7 weighs in at just under 5 pounds.

The Aspire 7 will launch in the United States this March priced from $749.99.

Aspire5 A515 45 A515 45G A515 45S High 01
Aspire 5

Finally, we come to the Aspire 5, which also has a 15.6-inch Full HD IPS display. However, it pairs its Ryzen 5000 processors with an AMD Radeon RX 640 GPU. The systems can be equipped with up to 24GB of DDR4 memory and up to a 1TB PCIe SSD; there's also a SATA slot to accommodate up to a 2.5-inch SSD or HDD. Acer is targeting the Aspire 5 at bloggers and students, hence its affordable price tag, which starts at $549.99. Like the Aspire 7, the Aspire 5 will also be available in March.


Tags:  Acer, nitro 5, ampere, aspire 5, ryzen 5000, geforce rtx 3080, ces2021, aspire 7

Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Your Next Gaming GPU
RX 6800 XT
RX 6800
RX 6900 XT
GF RTX 3080
GF RTX 3070
GF RTX 3090
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech Vision And Analysis

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his
associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of HotHardware.com, LLC. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are
Copyright © 1999 - 2021 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms