Acer's New Nitro 5 Gaming Laptops Offer Choice Of Ryzen 5000, Tiger Lake-H CPUs And RTX 3080





There are tons of new laptops being announced today, and Acer is of course is getting in on the action. The company has revealed a couple of new products based around AMD's new Ryzen 5000 processors including the Nitro 5, Aspire 7 and the Aspire 5.

The Nitro 5 is perhaps the most interesting of the trio, as it is available in both 15.6-inch and 17.3-inch display sizes. With either display choice, you can opt for a 165Hz QHD panel or a 360Hz Full HD panel. Driving those high refresh rate displays is up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile GPU, which packs quite a punch for laptop gamers (base systems will come with a GeForce RTX 3060). On the processor front, the Nitro 5 can be equipped with up to a brawny AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX processor.

Nitro 5 (AN517-41)

You'll find dual storage options on board (M.2 PCIe + SATA) with a 512GB PCIe SSD coming standard, along with support for up to 32GB of DDR4-3200 memory and Killer E2600 (Wi-Fi 6) networking.

Interestingly, Acer says the it will also make a version of the Nitro 5 available with Intel's new 11th generation Core-H processors, but it didn't give any specifics. All we know at this time is that they will be offered with 144Hz panels and that pricing/availability hasn't been announced at this time.

According to Acer, the 15-inch Nitro 5 (AN515-45) will start at $749.99, while the 17-inch Nitro 5 (AN517-41) will be priced from $849. Both will be available in February.

Aspire 7

Moving on, we come to the Aspire 7, which combines powerful Ryzen 5000 Series CPUs with the popular GeForce GTX 1650 GPU. The Aspire features a large 15.6-inch Full HD display with narrow bezels (81.61 percent screen-to-body ratio) and can be configured with up to 32GB of DDR4 RAM and up to a 1TB PCIe SSD. The Aspire 7 weighs in at just under 5 pounds.

The Aspire 7 will launch in the United States this March priced from $749.99.

Aspire 5

Finally, we come to the Aspire 5, which also has a 15.6-inch Full HD IPS display. However, it pairs its Ryzen 5000 processors with an AMD Radeon RX 640 GPU. The systems can be equipped with up to 24GB of DDR4 memory and up to a 1TB PCIe SSD; there's also a SATA slot to accommodate up to a 2.5-inch SSD or HDD. Acer is targeting the Aspire 5 at bloggers and students, hence its affordable price tag, which starts at $549.99. Like the Aspire 7, the Aspire 5 will also be available in March.