Acer Nitro 16 And 17 Gaming Laptops Get Turbocharged With Ryzen 7000 CPUs And RTX 40 GPUs





It didn't take long for Acer to incorporate AMD's newest Ryzen 7000 series mobile CPUs into its laptops. Hot on the heels of AMD's unveiling, Acer is introducing the world to the 16-inch Nitro 16 and 17.3-inch Nitro 17, two gaming laptops that pair the newest Ryzen parts with NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 40 series mobile GPUs. And for productivity chores, Acer is rolling out the Swift Go 14, which also leverages AMD's newest chips.





Acer isn't mentioning which specific CPU and GPU models will be available, but whatever the case might be, we're looking at a Zen 4 and Ada Lovelace architecture infusion into the Swift laptop lineup, with other upgrades to boot.





Starting with the larger of the two, the Nitro 17 (AN17-41) can be had with either a FHD screen with a 144Hz or 165Hz refresh rate, or a QHD panel with a 165Hz refresh rate. Regardless of the resolution and refresh rate, Acer says the design offers an 81 percent screen-to-body ratio, capped with a "massive touchpad" (125mm by 81.6mm) and a four-zone RGB backlit keyboard.







Acer Nitro 16 gaming laptop







Meanwhile, the Nitro 16 (AN16-41) touts an upgrade WUXGA or WQXGA display with a 165Hz refresh rate and 5 percent more screen real estate than the previous generation model. Additionally, the screen-to-body ratio is slightly higher at 84 percent, while the touchpad is nearly as big at 125mm by 76.7mm. It also features the same four-zone RGB backlighting as its bigger 17.3-inch sibling.





Both models will come with up to 32GB of DDR5-5600 memory and up to 2TB of M.2 PCIe Gen 4 solid state drive (SSD) storage. And to keep the internals cool, the Nitro 16 and 17 employ dual fans and four "strategically-placed" fan outlets. Acer's also chosen to use liquid metal thermal grease to improve cooling, presumably on both the CPU and GPU (though it didn't specify).





As for connectivity, Acer's latest Nitro laptops offer up an HDMI 2.1 output, a microSD card reader, two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports, a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port, USB 2.0 and USB4 ports, and an Intel Killer LAN E2600G port, along with Wi-Fi 6E for wireless chores.





The Nitro 17 and Nitro 16 will both start shipping in May starting at $1,199.99 and $1,149.99, respectively.







Acer Swift Go 14 laptop with OLED display







In addition to the two Nitro gaming laptops, Acer announced the Swift Go 14, a thin and lightweight notebook with an OLED display. This one measures just 14.9mm thick (0.59 inches) and weighs a mere 1.3kg (2.87 pounds), making it a nimble home for AMD's Ryzen 7000 series mobile CPUs.





The OLED screen is one of the big draws here. As the model designation implies, it's a 14-inch panel, with a 2880x1800 resolution at 90Hz, 500 nits peak brightness, and 100 percent coverage of the DCI-P3 color space. It's also bears VESA's DisplayHDR True Black 500 certification badge.





This one packs up to 16GB of LPDDR5 memory and up to 2TB of PCIe 4.0 SSD storage. Other features include a smooth OceanGlass touchpad, backlit keyboard, 1440p webcam with Acer's Temporal Noise Reduction (TNR) technology, Wi-Fi 6E connectivity, and a decent port selection for its size—USB Type-C, HDMI 2.1, and microSD. As for the battery life, Acer claims users can stay productivity throughout the workday, at up to 9.5 hours.





The Swift Go 14 will be available in June starting at $849.99.

