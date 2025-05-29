Oops! Acer Leaks GeForce RTX 5050 Mobile GPU Specs For Budget Gaming Laptops

And for the previous generation lineup, NVIDIA released the following laptop GPU models...

RTX 4090: 9,728 CUDA cores, up to 2,040MHz boost, 16GB GDDR6, 256-bit bus, 80-150W

RTX 4080: 7,428 CUDA cores, up to 2,280MHz boost, 12GB GDDR6, 192-bit bus, 60-150W

RTX 4070: 4,608 CUDA cores, up to 2,175MHz boost, 8GB GDDR6, 128-bit bus, 35-115W

RTX 4060: 3,072 CUDA cores, up to 2,370MHz boost, 8GB GDDR6, 128-bit bus, 35-115W

RTX 4050: 2,560 CUDA cores, up to 2,370MHz boost, 6GB GDDR6, 96-bit bus, 35-115W

The GeForce RTX 50 series already matches the RTX 40 series in total number of SKUs across mobile, though that includes a single Ti variant (GeForce RTX 5070 Ti), which is absent on the previous generation lineup.





There's no shortage of intrigue surrounding the not-yet-official GeForce RTX 5050 in mobile form, such as what GPU it will employ and whether it will sport GDDR7 like the rest of the lineup, or make the switch to slower (and cheaper) GDDR6 memory for the budget segment. For what it's worth, a previous rumor claims it will feature 8GB of GDDR6 linked to a 128-bit bus. The same rumor also asserts it will sport a GP207-300-A1 GPU with 2,560 CUDA cores.





We don't have all of the answers yet, but Acer's slip-up did presumably reveal some key specs. For a brief period, the company included the GeForce RTX 5050 in a chart of GPU options for its Nitro 16 AI, Nitro 18 AI, and Nitro 16S AI gaming laptops.









Acer was quick to realize its mistake and quickly removed the GeForce RTX 5050 entries, though not before the folks at Videocardz could snap a screenshot , as shown above. Good thing too, as Acer managed to update its chart before it could be archived by the Wayback Machine.





That first column of clock speeds represents the boost clock, while the second column of speeds denotes an overclock by way of Acer's PredatorSense utility.





According to Acer's chart, the GeForce RTX 5050 for laptops will have a configurable boost clock, with 2,407MHz and 2,550MHz listed as two of the options. PredatorSense will take the slower-clocked configuration up to 2,507MHz, and the faster-clocked variant to 2,650MHz.





The last three columns shows the total graphics power (TGP), Dynamic Boost, and max graphics power (MGP) ratings. All three are the same at 100W, 15W, and 115W, respectively. According to Videocardz, these will be the five TGP options...