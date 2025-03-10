NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 5060 Ti, 5060 And 5050 Mainstream GPU Specs Leak





The overall GPU market for gamers is in a bit of a sorry state at the moment, with demand far outpacing supply (unless you're shopping prebuilts ) and high partner pricing (let along greedy scalpers) plaguing product launches. We're not here to beat that dead horse, though—everyone knows the situation by now. Ignoring all that, there are more affordable GPU launches in the pipeline, and a prominent leaker has purportedly spilled the beans on some key specs.





User @kopite7kimi on X/Twitter posted details for three upcoming NVIDIA graphics cards, including the GeForce RTX 5060 Ti, GeForce RTX 5060, and GeForce RTX 5050. Absent from the specs leak is any mention of pricing, though we can make some guesses. That said, actual availability and partner pricing on custom models will be things to keep an eye on.













Starting at the top of the mainstream heap, kopite7kimi claims the GeForce RTX 5060 Ti will feature a PG152 board and GB206-300-A1 GPU with 4,608 CUDA cores. He also says NVIDIA will offer this model with 8GB and 16GB of GDDR7, with a 128-bit memory bus and a 180W power envelope.





NVIDIA offered the same 8GB and 16GB VRAM options on its GeForcle RTX 4060 Ti, albeit of the GDDR6 variety. Those cards also feature 4,352 CUDA cores and a 128-bit bus. So, we're looking at a newer architecture, around 6% more CUDA cores, and faster VRAM on the GeForce RTX 5060 Ti. And as points of reference for pricing, the 8GB GeForce RTX 4060 Ti launched in May 2023 at $399 while the 16GB model debuted a month later at $499.





On the next rung down is the GeForce RTX 5060 , and according to kopite7kimi, it too will feature the same PG152 board but paired with a GB206-250-A1 GPU. This one will supposedly serve up 3,840 CUDA cores and 8GB of GDDR7 on a 128-bit bus, with a 150W power envelope.





Here again, we're looking at more CUDA cores (25% more) compared to the 3,072 found in the GeForce RTX 4060, along with faster VRAM. The GeForce RTX 4060 launched in June 2023 for $299.





Finally, the GeForce RTX 5050 will arrive for more budget-oriented gaming setups. Like the 5060 models, it's purported to feature the same PG152 board, but with a GB207-300-A1 GPU sporting 2,560 CUDA cores and 8GB of GDDR6 (not GDDR7) VRAM on a 128-bit bus. The rated power envelope is said to be 130W.





NVIDIA never released a GeForce RTX 4050 in desktop form (only mobile), so there's no direct point of comparison for specs and pricing. However, given it's presumed entry-level status and use of slower GDDR6 memory, there's reason to be optimistic that will be affordable, at least on paper. In practice? We'll have to wait and see.



