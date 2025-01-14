Alleged GeForce RTX 5050 Mobile GPU For Budget Gaming Laptops Breaks Cover





Well, what do we have here? An overseas product listing has seemingly revealed an as-yet unannounced mobile GeForce RTX 50 series GPU for budget gaming gaming laptops, the GeForce RTX 5050. Assuming the listing is legitimate—and it certainly appears to be real, with a caveat (more on that in a moment)—the budget GPU is part of a 2025 refresh of LG's Gram Pro 16 laptop.





Officially, the GeForce RTX 5050 doesn't exist in either mobile or desktop form. Regarding NVIDIA's mobile GPU launch, the outfit revealed four SKUs at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) last week, including the GeForce RTX 5090 (with laptops starting at $2,899), GeForce RTX 5080 (laptops starting at $2,199), GeForce RTX 5070 Ti (laptops starting at $1,599), and GeForce RTX 5070 (laptops starting at $1,299).





We can reasonably surmise that NVIDIA will eventually add more SKUs to the mix as time goes on. For example, the mobile GeForce RTX 40 series lineup consists of the GeForce RTX 4090, GeForce RTX 4080, GeForce RTX 4070, GeForce RTX 4060, and GeForce RTX 4050.

















"But it is described as Ada Lovelace uArch and it uses GDDR6. I think it is wrong poster, PR team's fault," There is some additional intrigue attached to the LG Gram Pro 16's spec sheet. Over on X/Twitter, user @BullsLab posted screenshot and link to the product listing , which prompted an interesting response by @harukaze5719, a prominent leaker in his own right."But it is described as Ada Lovelace uArch and it uses GDDR6. I think it is wrong poster, PR team's fault," he wrote , with an upside down smiling emoji.





Likewise, LG announced a series of laptops at CES, including a 2025 Gram Pro 16 that is indeed spec'd with a GeForce RTX 4050. So either the listing is incorrect, or someone jumped the gun and revealed a SKU that wasn't supposed to be known yet. We lean towards the former, though it's at least notable that the listing makes multiple references to a GeForce RTX 5050 in the accompanying images and marketing materials.





Either way, rumors suggest there will eventually be a GeForce RTX 5050, which is said to feature 8GB of VRAM and a 128-bit memory bus. Time will tell.

