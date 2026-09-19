Acer Gaming Mouse Is Just $17.99 And More Early Prime Big Deal Days Bargains

Acer gaming mouse - Image: Acer

Amazon will be hosting its next Prime Big Deal Days event in a few weeks, with the 48-hour event starting on Tuesday, October 6 at 12:01 a.m. PDT (3:01 a.m. EDT) and running through Wednesday, October 7. According to Amazon, the event will feature millions of deals on top brands, seasonal items, everyday essentials, and more. However, you don't have to wait to score a bargain. Amazon has unlocked some early deals ahead of the event, including a markdown on a gaming mouse that brings it down to a low $17.99.

Acer Gaming Mouse Is Just $17.99 Right Now

wired Acer gaming mouse for just $17.99 at Amazon (28% off) today. And while not as fancy as some rodents that cost north of $100, there are some notable features, as well as an aggressive form factor for a budget entry. Listed as a limited time deal, you can score afor justtoday. And while not as fancy as some rodents that cost north of $100, there are some notable features, as well as an aggressive form factor for a budget entry.





For one, it features an optical sensor with an adjustable DPI range of 200 to 12,800, along with a 1,000Hz polling rate, 7,000 FPS scanning, and 20G acceleration.





It also boasts eight customizable buttons with macro support, one of which is a rapid fire button, as well as 12 sets of dynamic RGB lighting, which you can disable entirely if you prefer.





While not super fancy, it offers more than what you might expect from a cheap rodent.

Origimagic Mini PC Is Just $188.99

Origimagic C4 SE mini PC - Image: Origimagic



Origimagic C4 SE mini PC—it's on sale for $188.99 at Amazon (10% off). It's not a massive discount and we're not familiar with the brand, but the specs look decent for the money. Another early deal that caught our attention is this—it's on sale for. It's not a massive discount and we're not familiar with the brand, but the specs look decent for the money.





Sitting inside this mini PC is an AMD Ryzen 5 3500U processor, which is a Zen+ (Picasso) chip with a 4-core/8-thread configuration, 2.1GHz to 3.7GHz clock speed, 2MB L2 + 4MB L3 cache, and onboard Radeon Vega 8 graphics with eight cores clocked at up to 1.2GHz.





It also features 8GB of DDR4 memory and a 256GB NVMe solid state drive (SSD). Suffice to say, it's not a powerhouse PC brimming with memory or storage, but it's super cheap and good enough for basic computing chores.





Here are some early Prime Big Deal Days discounts: