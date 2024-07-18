Acer Filing Hints At AMD Releasing Three More Radeon RX 7000 GPUs
The graphics card market has been in a bit of a malaise lately, with no new releases or significant discounts to speak of. While not next generation worthy, Acer recently issued an EEC filing that listed a few new and possibly incoming AMD Radeon GPUs.
Forgoing the XT moniker, the new GPUs are listed as standard non-XT versions of existing Radeon RX 7000 series models. These include the Radeon RX 7700, RX 7800, and RX 7900. We've already seen a few variants of the RX 7900, including the 7900 GRE, 7900 XT, and flagship 7900 XTX.
While AMD has new CPUs launching soon in the way of the Ryzen 9000 series based on Zen 5, the GPU landscape has been more dormant. While these non-XT variants could pave the way for better product pricing and increase consumer options, the filing alone does not guarantee that they will be released to the public.
If they do come to fruition, non-XT variants may be some percentage points slower than their XT counterparts, at presumably more attractive price points in this competitive market.
AMD has certainly made an impact this generation, with top-end products such as the RX 7900 XTX trading blows with NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 4080. The decreased ray tracing performance has kept some high-end gamers away, but technologies such as FSR 3 help to bridge the gap between these brands.
AMD has also been focusing some attention on its mobile gaming products, such as the Ryzen 9 7945HX3D and mobile Radeon GPUs.
The biggest impact has most likely been felt in the price range of the Radeon RX 7800 XT, which brought some competition to the popular GeForce RTX 4070 earlier. A more affordable RX 7700 or RX 7800 could further help to take market share in that sector of the gaming GPU space.
The GeForce RTX 4060 Ti, both 8Gb and 16GB variants, have been somewhat unpopular due to their price to performance ratio. AMD could potentially steal the thunder away from the RTX 4070 and from the more entry level NVIDIA products as well, if these GPUs come to light.
While the recent filing is not a clear indication of what will be released, it is obvious AMD and its partners are strategizing for success for the long haul in the GPU market.
