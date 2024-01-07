Acer Blitzes CES 2024 With Predator OLED And Mini LED Gaming Monitors Up To 57 Inches





In case you missed it, gaming monitors were the big buzz at least year's CES event, with several models boasting delightfully bright mini LED backlighting. Since then, OLED monitors have gained a modicum of steam. Which type of display will ultimately win out? That's to be determined and as we wait to find out, Acer is hedging its bet by introducing a handful of curved OLED and mini LED gaming monitors at this year's CES.





Acer's rolling out four new models in all, none bigger than its beastly Predator Z57, an absolute unit of a display with a curved (1000R) 57-inch VA panel with mini LED backlighting. All that physical real estate leaves room to pack a whole bunch of pixels, which in this case translates to a 7680x2160 resolution (32:9 aspect ratio), otherwise known as Dual Ultra High Definition (DUHD). Neck pillow not included, presumably.







The strengths of mini LED lie both in its ability to get immensely bright while offering better control of what parts of the display to illuminate, which in turn can greatly reduce blooming (otherwise known as the halo effect). Acer's Predator X57 is equipped with 2,304 lighting zones, which collectively can crank the brightness to 1,000 nits.





According to Acer, it also features 98% coverage of the DCI-P3 color space, which suggests a high level of image quality. It's a relatively fast monitor too, with a native 120Hz refresh rate. And of course it supports both picture-by-picture (PBP) and picture-in-picture (PIP) to make better use the giant-sized screen and high resolution.





Other specs include AMD FreeSync support, a 1ms response time, two HDMI 2.1 ports, two DisplayPort 1.4 ports, USB-C connectivity, and built-in 10W speakers.





The Predator Z57 will be available in the second quarter for $2,499.99.













Acer's other mini LED addition is the Predator X34 V3. This one is a smaller (but still big) 34-inch curved (1500R) VA gaming display with a 3440x1440 resolution (QHD), respectable 180Hz refresh rate, and 1ms gray-to-gray (GtG) response time.





"Excellent connectivity via two HDMI 2.0 ports and DisplayPort 1.4 lets players connect to the gamut of sources available today. The Predator X34 V3 can also be hung on a wall and has adjustable height, tilt, and swivel to optimize viewing comfort. In addition, two 5W speakers provide quality audio for games, music, and movies, and a wall mount is provided, making it ideal for console gamers," Acer explains.





This one is a FreeSync Premium display with a native 600 nits brightness that can peak at 1,000 nits just like its much bigger sibling. And as for image quality, it offers up 94% coverage of the DCI-P3 color space.





The Predator X34 V3 will be available in the second quarter for $899.99.













On the OLED side, Acer is introducing the Predator X39 and Predator X34 X. The specs are similar, with both delivering a 3440x1440 resolution and 240Hz refresh rate, just in different sizes (39 inches for the Predator X39 and 34 inches for the Predator X34 X).





Being OLED displays, there's not really any response time to fret over—both are rated at a nominal 0.01ms. Other shared specs include FreeSync Premium support, HDR support, 275 nits native brightness with a peak at 450 nits, 99% coverage of the DCI-P3 color space, dual HDMI 2.1 ports, a DisplayPort 1.4 input, USB-C connectivity, and built-in 5W speakers.





The Predator X39 and Predator X34 X will both be available in the second quarter priced at $1,499.99 and $1,299.99, respectively.

