Acer Announces Wild Orion X SFF Gaming PC With Liquid Cooled RTX 4090 And 13900KS





At the Acer Spring Global Press Conference today, the company announced a wild new Predator gaming PC packing Intel and NVIDIA’s flagship computer hardware in a tiny 15.4-liter mini ITX chassis, called the Predator Orion X. The case features three chambers, for the main components, and includes a 240mm AIO that cools the CPU. The GPU is also liquid-cooled but in an unconventional manner. It features a custom liquid-cooled block on the graphics card itself and is cooled by two fans.

The core specifications of the Orion X are about as high-end as it gets for gaming, featuring support for up to a Core i9-13900KS Special Edition CPU and GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card, as well as 64GB of DDR5-5600MT/s memory, and up to 2TB’s of M.2 storage which we presume is on the main motherboard slot. Additionally, the system has support for a hot-swappable M.2 drive slot, and dual 2.5-inch HDD/SATA SSD drive bays for even more storage.









For Orion X systems featuring a GeForce RTX 4090, Acer has a custom-cooled variant that will come with the system featuring a unique liquid cooler that integrates the water block and radiator together in a form factor that looks like a traditional GPU air cooler. This is optimal for the Orion X, since the chassis can only fit a single 240mm radiator as far as we can tell. This solution allows Acer to maximize the space available in the case and dedicates the single 240mm AIO in the system to the CPU alone.









Acer also announced several other products at the Spring conference, including several new 14, 15, 16, and 17-inch Predator Gaming laptops , packing up to a 13th Gen Core i9-13900HX and GeForce RTX 4090 laptop GPUs. The highlight of the bunch is the new Predator Helios 3D 15 which packs glasses-free stereoscopic 3D for gaming.







Acer Predator Helios 3D 15 Acer Predator Helios 3D 15