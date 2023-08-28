Armored Core VI Only Trails Elden Ring In This Impressive FromSoftware Stat

We say that the "Souls-Borne" games are more popular, and that's still true as a franchise, but Armored Core VI has been a surprising success for the company. The day after its launch, it hit an all-time peak of 156,171 simultaneous players, at least according to SteamDB. That is bigger than any FromSoftware PC release to date, except for mega-hit Game of the Year winner Elden Ring









You might think such a popular game would have overwhelmingly positive reviews, but that hasn't quite been the case so far. Steam reviews for Armored Core VI currently sit at 81.5% positive, while the Metacritic score is an 87. Sites like Eurogamer, Windows Central, and Siliconera gave the game 100-out-of-100 perfect scores, but many reviews on Steam complain of the game's extreme difficulty, with some players even refunding the game or breaking controllers in frustration.





Historically, Armored Core has always been a series about crafting the perfect mech to merc any mission based on what that mission's requirements are, and AC6 is no different. If you aren't adapting your build based on the enemies and challenges of each mission, frankly speaking, you're kinda doing it wrong. That's not to say that players can't overcome the game's challenges with relatively-unsuited builds, though—it's an action game, after all, and player skill is ultimately the end-all. In other words: either tweak your build, or just "git gud."





The slow-mo cinematic zooms when you trash a boss are oh-so-gratifying.

