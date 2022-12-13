Elden Ring Dev Talks Armored Core VI And If It Will Follow The Popular Souls Gameplay Formula

In an exclusive interview with IGN, the developers confirmed that no, Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon won't be particularly " Souls-like ", and that yes, it will retain the trademark features of the series. That means extensive mech customization with a dizzying array of parts, including not only things like your arms, legs, head, body, and weapons, but also your generator, radiator, fire control system, and even aerodynamic components to adjust the balance of your mech.







FromSoftware's popularity has exploded over the last decade with the immense popularity of the medieval fantasy role-playing games in the "Souls" series. Strictly speaking, that includes Demon's Souls and the three Dark Souls titles, but fans usually loop in Bloodborne, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, and Elden Ring, as those games use similar controls, structure, and themes.





This screenshot isn't indicative of open-world gameplay, says FromSoftware.







Despite the interviewer's focus on comparing the game to FromSoftware's recent fantasy titles , there are still some great details to glean from the interview. The developers say that Armored Core VI will carry forward all the qualities that "AC" fans love from the classic games: fast-paced single-player mecha action combat within a mission-based structure. There will be a versus mode, but Yamamura says the focus is on the story mode.





The scale of the Cores looks more like the older games rather than the smaller mechs in AC V.



It's not as if Armored Core isn't inheriting anything from From's other games, either. Yamamura, who is the director on the game, noted that Armored Core VI will include a sort of posture system not unlike Sekiro, which is the previous game he worked on. By continuing to attack an enemy's weakpoints, you can apparently break the enemy's posture and open up an opportunity to inflict a "critical hit"—likely a lethal deathblow.



