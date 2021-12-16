NVIDIA's Alleged GeForce RTX 3080 Refresh Might Be A Bigger Upgrade Than Initially Thought





When or if NVIDIA decides to introduce a refreshed GeForce RTX 3080 with more memory than the original SKU remains to be seen. However, if the upgraded graphics card does come to fruition, it might arrive with a beefier upgrade than just some additional GDDR6X slapped on, according to the latest unofficial rumor mill chatter.





By the way, we're reasonably confident NVIDIA will actually introduce a refreshed model. Not because of any inside information (we don't have any), but the clearest evidence yet is a recent registration by Gigabyte with the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC), which references ten upgraded GeForce RTX 3080 models.





The model designations for each of the cards listed seemingly confirm it will arrive with 12GB of GDDR6X memory. For example, "GV-N3080AORUS M-12GD" points to a Gigabyte Aorus Master GeForce RTX 3080 with 12GB of memory.





Now, however, the folks at Videocardz have come across information suggesting the refreshed GeForce RTX 3080 will also boast a wider memory bus width. Whereas the existing version pairs 10GB of GDDR6X memory with a 320-bit bus, the upgraded model is said to feature 12GB of GDDR6X memory linked to a 384-bit bus.









The site also claims the refreshed GeForce RTX 3080 will have more CUDA cores—8,960 compared to 8,704. So this is how the 3080 series would compare with the refreshed model thrown into the mix...