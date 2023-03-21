8BitDo Controller Updated For Glorious Retro Gaming On Mac And These Other Apple Devices





This news comes straight from 8BitDo itself, which says that the latest firmware update for its controllers, in concert with the latest system updates for Apple machines, allow a selection of their controllers to sync up with Apple's systems. iPhones , iPads, and Apple TVs will need system version 16.3, while Macs will need macOS 13.2.





An 8BitDo Pro 2 ringed by the newly-supported Apple devices.



If your 8BitDo controller isn't listed, don't worry; the vendor says that support is coming to more controllers in the future.





The 8BitDo Lite SE puts all the controls on the face for gamers with limited mobility.

