8BitDo Pro 2 Discount Brings All-Time Low Price And Check Out These Other Controller Deals





We hold the 8BitDo Pro 2 in high regard around these parts. Simply put, it's one of the best controllers for the money, in part because it can be used with so many different game systems. Nintendo Switch? Check. PC and Mac? Check and check again. Android and iOS? Raspberry Pi ? Those get checks too. If ever you were going to buy this controller, now is the time.





8BitDo Pro 2 is on sale for its lowest price ever. It's not deeply discounted, mind you. But you can get it for $44.99 at Amazon (save $5) if you check that 10 percent coupon box on the product page. To our knowledge, this controller has never been cheaper and doesn't see discounts of any kind all that often.





The 8BitDo Pro 2 is a comfortable controller with an enhanced grip. It also sports a 4-way mode switching button, customizable vibration, triggers that let you adjust the range, macro support, and a familiar D-Pad for anyone who grew up playing NES games. It's basically a sweet blend of old and new, at a decent price.













Wireless Switch Controller for (save $8.33) right now. This is fully compatible with all Switch models (Switch, If you're looking for a controller specifically for the Switch but don't want to pay for Nintendo's own Switch Pro model, you can get an off-brandfor $21.66 at Amazon (save $8.33) right now. This is fully compatible with all Switch models (Switch, Switch OLED , Switch Lite), and also works with PC and Android.





It's outfitted with a 500 mAh battery that the company says is good for up to 8 hours on a full charge. Other features include a 6-axis gyro sensor, an adjustable turbo function with three speed settings, and built-in dual motors for rumble feedback. We haven't used this one ourselves, but if you trust the user reviews, they're mostly positive (4.5/5 star rating out of over 6,000 impressions).





