Apple iOS 16.4: More Emojis And Everything New Coming To Apple's Next iPhone Update
Apple has released updates to developers across multiple devices, bringing new content and fixes. The new content includes added emoji characters, Safari web push notifications on iPhone and iPad, and a new way for getting developer updates. Updates currently available are iOS 16.4, iPadOS 16.4, macOS Ventura 13.3, watchOS 9.4, and tvOS 16.4.
Emoji lovers using iOS can look forward to new content from Unicode version 15.0. They include a shaking face emoji, pink heart, blue heart, gray heart, donkey, moose, blackbird, goose, jellyfish, wing, hyacinth, pea pod, fan, ginger, comb, flute, maracas, and several left and right facing hands.
Another interesting feature being tested is one that was first announced at WWDC when iOS 16 was first revealed. The new feature will allow users who add a website to their Home Screen on an iPhone or iPad as a web app to send Web Push notifications, just like on macOS. When a website is added to the Home Screen, the user will be prompted to give permission to receive push notifications through a "subscribe" button or similar mechanism, according to Mac Rumors.
The new notifications will work just like other app notifications, and can be managed in the Notifications section of the Settings app. It may not be immediately available upon the release of 16.4 to the public since web developers will need to implement support for the feature.
The iOS 16.4 and iPadOS 16.4 beta also allow members of the Apple Developer Program to enable betas directly from Software Update in Settings. The option will automatically be enabled on devices already enrolled in the program that update to the latest beta release. You need to be sure your device is signed in with the same Apple ID you used to enroll in the Apple Developer Program in order to see the option if you are part of the program.
Other features include an update to Apple Pencil that provides Tilt and Azimuth support, updates to Keyboards, a new button for accessing your profile in the Apple Music app, updates to the Podcast app, and content previews for Mastodon in Messages. Finally, it also brings fixes for known issues across all the devices.