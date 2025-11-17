7 Best Buy Black Friday Deals: Huge Savings On Laptops, TVs & Other Top Tech





Best Buy has been aggressive in serving up Black Friday deals this year, including so-called 'doorbuster' bargains way ahead of the actual Black Friday date. That's just fine by us—in recent years, Black Friday has morphed from a single day of in-store bargains to a holiday season of deals that can be purchased online at big discounts. How big? Let's have a look at some standouts.

Sony's 77-Inch Bravia XR8B OLED Google TV Is $700 Off

Sony's 77-inch Bravia XR8B OLED TV is on sale for $1,799.99 at Best Buy ($700 off MSRP). Or get it for $1,798 at Amazon.





This is a great TV for a variety of use cases, from watching movies and sports, to HDR content and gaming. To the latter point, it sports a pair of full-bandwidth HDMI 2.1 inputs to game at 4K/120Hz. It also features low input lag, variable refresh rate (VRR) support, and a Game Mode.





HDR on this TV is pretty robust with support for all the major formats, including, HDR 10, HLG, and of course Dolby Vision (something you don't get on Samsung TVs).





Smart chores are handled by the Google TV platform. Other features include studio-calibrated picture modes, Chromecast and AirPlay 2 support for easy streaming/casting, and Sony's image tweaking chops by way of its XR processor.

Save On Select Samsung Galaxy Tab Tablets Starting At $149.99









Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ that's on sale for low $149.99 at Best Buy ($70 off). There are actually a whole bunch of Galaxy Tab deals at Best Buy right now, this one being the least expensive. Looking for a solid Android tablet?





This is an 11-inch slate with a 1920x1200 resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. It's powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 695 processor (64-bit Kryo 660 CPU clocked up to 2.2GHz and Adreno 619 GPU) and has 4GB of RAM and 64GB of built-in storage. There are 8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB options available as well, though if you're mainly interested in more storage, the Tab A9+ sports a microSD memory card slot supporting up to 1TB.





Cameras include a 5-megapixel shooter on the front and an 8MP camera on the back. And as for battery life, Samsung sas you can expect up to 14 hours of run time.





