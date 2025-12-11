This 65" Fire TV For $265 Is A Steal Plus More Big Screen Holiday Deals





We're old enough to remember when big screen TVs came with big time prices. They were also a lot more bulky than they are now. Fortunately, this is one area in tech where pricing now favors the consumer ( unlike DRAM , don't even get us started), and if you're not ultra-picky, you can score a 65-inch model for less than $300, or even less than $275 with Best Buy's deal of the day.

Score 65-Inch Insignia 4K Fire TV For Just $264.99

Insignia's 65-inch F50 Series Fire TV for $264.99 at Best Buy (save $185), making it the least expensive 65-inch model around. By not picky, we mean a basic LED model, as you're not going to find a 65-inch OLED or mini LED TV at this price. However, you will findfor, making it the least expensive 65-inch model around.





It's not the fanciest TV, but it does have some notable specs and features for the price, including quantum dot technology. You also get Dolby Vision as part of the roundup of HDR protocols supported (unlike Samsung models, which still shun Dolby Vision across the board), which also includes HDR10 and HLG. And of course this is built on Amazon's Fire TV platform with support for Amazon's Alexa assistant.





If you're a gamer, the native 60Hz refresh rate won't excite you much, and neither will the lack of gaming amenities like a variable refresh rate or HDMI 2.1 connectivity. However, according to the display gurus at Rtings, it does boast "outstanding low input lag." The site gave it a 7.4 score for gaming , 7.7 for HDR gaming. Not too shabby for a sub-$275 TV.

Step Up To TCL's 65-Inch QM5K Mini LED TV For A Low $469.99









TCL's 65-inch QM5K Series mini LED model that's on sale for $469.99 at Best Buy (save $430). This one also features quantum dot technology, but benefits from the use of a whole bunch of mini LEDs for a brighter picture and better handling of local dimming to lessen blooming (otherwise known as the halo effect). If you have a couple extra hundred dollars to burn and want to step up to mini LED, then check outmodel that's on sale for. This one also features quantum dot technology, but benefits from the use of a whole bunch of mini LEDs for a brighter picture and better handling of local dimming to lessen blooming (otherwise known as the halo effect).





Only Best Buy sells the QM5K series. It's basically a less expensive version of the QM6K series with a lower 60Hz native refresh rate, though gamers will be happy to know that it can hit 144Hz at 1440p or 1080p. It features VRR suppor too, so it's a nice compromise between price and features.





This one is a Google TV model. Unfortunately, there's no Dolby Vision here, though it does support HDR10+, HDR10, and HLG. It also features a built-in Onkyo 2.1 speaker system and Dolby Atmos audio.





Here are some more TV deals priced below a thousand bucks (including OLED!)...