A 540Hz Gaming Monitor Is Coming To Give NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 4090 Ti A Workout





Next-generation graphics cards from AMD and NVIDIA are around the corner, and apparently so are gaming monitors with refresh rates that will make upcoming GPUs break a sweat. AU Optronics, one of the biggest display makers in the world, is said to be developing a panel that can hit an incredibly fast 540Hz refresh rate.





Generally speaking, that kind of speed will tax even NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3090 Ti , and that will almost certainly be the case with the eventual GeForce RTX 4090 Ti no matter how much muscle Ada Lovelace flexes. There will be outliers, of course—esports titles tend to be less demanding, and should a 540Hz display emerge, it will almost definitely be a 1080p panel instead of 1440p or 4K.





AU Optronics is the same panel maker that collaborated with NVIDIA and ASUS on a 500Hz gaming monitor, the aptly named ROG Swift 500Hz . That employs what they're collectively calling a new Esports TN (E-TN) screen.





"In competitive, intense firefights, every single millisecond counts. The ROG Swift 500Hz draws frames more than eight times faster than typical 60Hz displays in a single second, which means you have that much more time to get a leg up on your opponent in esports titles like Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Valorant, Overwatch, and Rainbow Six Siege," ASUS said at the time.









NVIDIA has a vested interest in higher speed monitors and has repeatedly claimed that ultra-high refresh rates make a difference in gaming. In the video above, NVIDIA demonstrates how a faster refresh rate can make it easier to track targets, see enemies earlier, and reduce visual distractions. And naturally, ou







According to MyDrivers, AU Optronics is developing an even faster display. And in addition to a 540Hz panel , it's also said to be working on a 4K panel with a 240Hz refresh rate (Samsung has been there and done that with its Neo G8 4K Mini LED monitor), and a 2K display with a 360Hz screen.





At this rate, it probably won't be all that long before monitor makers tout a 600Hz refresh rate, or even higher. We'll see if advances in GPUs can keep up.

