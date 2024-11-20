Sweep Up Big Savings With $519 Off A Robot Vacuum, $300 Off Surface Pro And More BF Deals

The early Black Friday deals continue to pour in, as what used to be a day (and then weekend) of savings has turned into a month-long sales extravaganza at many retailers. Need a new MacBook at below MSRP
? There are deals to be had. Same goes for games like NBA 2K25 and big screen TVs
. Let's go ahead and add to the growing pile, shall we?
One bargain that caught our eye is Best Buy's 'Deal of the Day', which is a huge discount on the bObsweep Orbi-i Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum
—it's on sale for $210 at Best Buy today
. That amounts to a $519 savings over the MSRP. Street pricing has been much lower than the MSRP, though this is still the cheapest we've seen it.
You can get this discounted vacuum in a choice of Blackberry or Chocolate colorway. Either way, the specs are the same—it features a 1 gallon dust collection capacity, it has a suction range of 4,000-5,000 Pa, it's customizable through a mobile app, and employs LiDAR mapping. So in essence, you can clean up the savings and your home in one fell swoop.
Need a 2-in-1? You can find plenty of those on sale among the early Black Friday deals, including this discounted Microsoft Surface Pro
for $899.99 at Best Buy (save $300)
. This is one of the first Copilot+ systems on the market featuring a Qualcomm Snapdragon X Plus processor, 16GB of LPDDR5X memory, and a 512GB solid state drive (SSD).
The version of the Snapdragon X Plus
is the X1P-64-100, which is a 10-core chip with a 3.4GHz clock speed, 42MB of total cache, and 45 TOPS of AI muscle. It's the second highest Snapdragon X Plus SKU, sitting above a couple of 8-core options (X1P-46-100 and X1P-42-100) and below the 10-cre X1P-66-100 with a 4GHz single-core boost clock.
Arm has come a long way on Windows, and it gets a boost with the Copilot+ initiative. Other features include a 13-inch display with a 2880x1920 resolution and HDR support, two USB-C ports, a 10-megapixel rear camera, facial recognition, and up to 14 hours of battery life.
Here are some more early Black Friday deals...