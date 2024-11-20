Sweep Up Big Savings With $519 Off A Robot Vacuum, $300 Off Surface Pro And More BF Deals





The early Black Friday deals continue to pour in, as what used to be a day (and then weekend) of savings has turned into a month-long sales extravaganza at many retailers. Need a new MacBook at below MSRP ? There are deals to be had. Same goes for games like NBA 2K25 and big screen TVs . Let's go ahead and add to the growing pile, shall we?





bObsweep Orbi-i Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum—it's on sale for $210 at Best Buy today. That amounts to a $519 savings over the MSRP. Street pricing has been much lower than the MSRP, though this is still the cheapest we've seen it. One bargain that caught our eye is Best Buy's 'Deal of the Day', which is a huge discount on the





You can get this discounted vacuum in a choice of Blackberry or Chocolate colorway. Either way, the specs are the same—it features a 1 gallon dust collection capacity, it has a suction range of 4,000-5,000 Pa, it's customizable through a mobile app, and employs LiDAR mapping. So in essence, you can clean up the savings and your home in one fell swoop.













Microsoft Surface Pro for $899.99 at Best Buy (save $300). This is one of the first Copilot+ systems on the market featuring a Qualcomm Snapdragon X Plus processor, 16GB of LPDDR5X memory, and a 512GB solid state drive (SSD). Need a 2-in-1? You can find plenty of those on sale among the early Black Friday deals, including this discounted





The version of the Snapdragon X Plus is the X1P-64-100, which is a 10-core chip with a 3.4GHz clock speed, 42MB of total cache, and 45 TOPS of AI muscle. It's the second highest Snapdragon X Plus SKU, sitting above a couple of 8-core options (X1P-46-100 and X1P-42-100) and below the 10-cre X1P-66-100 with a 4GHz single-core boost clock.





Arm has come a long way on Windows, and it gets a boost with the Copilot+ initiative. Other features include a 13-inch display with a 2880x1920 resolution and HDR support, two USB-C ports, a 10-megapixel rear camera, facial recognition, and up to 14 hours of battery life.





